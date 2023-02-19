Julian Sands: Ground search for missing British actor to resume 5 weeks after disappearance





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Another ground search for missing British actor Julian Sands is imminent, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced. Sands disappeared while hiking the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California exactly five weeks ago. Search and rescue teams have searched for Sands since her disappearance, but their attempts have repeatedly been affected by inclement weather. A ground search for Julian Sands is planned before the next storm hits next week, a spokesperson for the sheriffs department said at Pennsylvania Press Agency. We do not have an exact date/time for this search, but we will be using ground crews. Weather and mountain conditions continue to be an obstacle and further searches will be delayed if Mr. Sands is not located during the upcoming search. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty Pictures) The statement comes a week after the ministry said it remains hopeful but knows the outcome may not be what we would like. The Sandss family were reportedly grateful for the support they had received since her disappearance, but made no further public statements at the time. Just over two weeks ago, a close friend and hiking partner of Sands said it was obvious something was wrong. For me, every passing day brings more pressure and I guess brings a lot of doubt, said actor Kevin Ryan, 38. But Julian is such an advanced hiker. That’s what he did. All his life he has climbed mountains. It was a real passion for him. He is beyond experience and I hope he is hidden somewhere and he can get out of it. A week after the disappearance of the actors, a car supposed to belong to him was found by the teams. The last ping from Sands’ cellphone occurred two days after she disappeared, suggesting that her phone died soon after. Sands, who turned 65 nine days before his disappearance, is best known for his breakthrough role in the 1985 period drama A room with a view. He starred in the drama opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

