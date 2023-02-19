Manodrome, Toxic Masculinity, Director – The Hollywood Reporter

In what seems like too poignant a moment given the recent headlines about Andrew Tate, the world of toxic masculinity is heading to the Berlinale this year with the competition entry of John Trengove manodrome. Dubbed a “nihilistic thriller,” this tense and unsettling dive into incel culture and male fragility is led by a perhaps unlikely guide, Jesse Eisenberg.

Often seen playing insecure men with a more skittish and skittish disposition, Eisenberg manodrome The character Ralphie — a gym-obsessed Uber driver and soon-to-be father struggling with personal and economic burdens — sees such anxieties manifest as pure anger, an anger that erupts violently after being inducted into a cult of libertarian masculinity. (led by a typically charismatic Adrien Brody).

While Ralphie – a muscular young man who constantly appears about to start a fight – may not seem like a typical role for Eisenberg, the Oscar-nominated star of The social network, zombieland, Now you see meas well as Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice don’t quite see it that way. In fact, as he admits, he doesn’t see it at all, living in a purpose-built “bubble” where he doesn’t watch any of his own movies or read anything about himself, and virtually impenetrable to perceptions. public of his career choices and performance.

Talk to The Hollywood ReporterEisenberg – also recently seen on the hit Hulu show Fleishman is in trouble — explains how manodromeproduction delays have seen him spend far more time in the gym than he ever has before, his plans to fly straight from the Berlinale to Poland to scout locations for his second film as a director, and why people are now coming to him on the streets to divulge his own personal information.

To get into the character of manodromeI suppose you spent several years in an incel cult?

I did it! It’s called the United States of America. Ha! No. But probably like a lot of people, I’m fascinated by the growing fringe and not-so-fringe movement to embrace masculinity in this weird and dangerous way, which is obviously a backlash to the progress we’ve made.

Was that fascination there before this film, or did you take a deep dive once you were offered the role?

It started a few years before, when I was making this film The art of self defense, which looks like an absurdist comic strip tackling dangerous notions of masculinity. And I became really fascinated by these marginal movements, which are becoming more and more common. And then in making this movie, which takes on a very serious, very dark, almost feverish dreamy dissection of that culture, I became more interested in the darker sides of it. But there is also the gym culture. In fact, what I spent most of my time prepping for this movie was spending time at the gym, because I’m so naturally thin that getting to a point where I could playing someone who was at the gym every day was a really big hurdle. So I spent hours in the gym and eating, and for months, because the movie was going to be shot two years before. So, I was preparing for the gym every day, then it would take six months, but I couldn’t really stop.

So you just had to keep going to the gym?

Yes. But that’s the nature of independent films. I was making my own movie [2022’s When You Finish Saving the World] in New Mexico, then go to the gym, then edit the movie, then go to the gym. And it consumed my life for so long. And that puts you in this mode, for me, of having these unreachable goals. So in a way, it overlapped with what my character was dealing with, which is just deep personal shame, good insecurity and self-loathing. Spending all this time in the gym and feeling like my goals are getting further and further away.

When you finished the film, did you completely stop training?

I go to the gym now but without the pressure. I can do the things that I like. I mean, I had a meal plan for a really long time and worked with trainers. We were on the phone every day for hours. So it was a lot. I haven’t watched the movie, so I don’t even know how different I look. But it was so consuming. So in terms of preparation, that’s what stands out.

Was that area of ​​masculinity something you ever felt close to in any way. Was there some sort of experience you could draw on?

Of course, I grew up being a theater kid in a regular public school. I transferred into performing arts in my final year, but before that I went to a school where footballers were at the top of the food chain. I never told anyone that I did plays growing up, and looking back, it seems like such a weird thing to have to hide. I guess I grew up thinking that what interested me made me inadequate. So I feel it from that side. On the other side, and what this movie is about, this group formed in the story is a backlash to what I personally think is wonderful progress on gender norms and gender roles, but for them it’s is as if their whole world is threatened. And all of their personal insecurities, fears, and feelings of inadequacy manifest as anger toward women instead of turning inward to resolve issues that concern them.

What I found particularly interesting in manodrome is that the toxic masculinity I’ve heard about seems more about misogyny and treating women as inferior, whereas in the movie it’s almost a total rejection of women.

Oh yes, that’s true. There are more extreme groups that just swear at women. But it’s all driven by the same fear that their own shortcomings manifest as fear of their own sex.

I hope you don’t mind me saying it, but it sounded like a very different character from Jesse Eisenberg: a muscular, pill-stuffed, angry gym freak. Did it feel different from your usual roles?

In fact, I don’t think about things like that. The truth is, I don’t look into anything or read anything about myself, so the only time I understand how the public perceives me is when I do interviews like this, or when someone tells me something that I didn’t know. I live in a bubble. I don’t constantly walk around with my own thoughts about how I’m perceived. But it was different in some ways. I was spending time in the gym, although what came to mind while I was spending a lot of time in the gym for this movie about a guy who spends a lot of time in the gym is that a lot of actors do it anyway.

Ralphie goes through a wild range of emotions in the film and spends a lot of time in a state of extreme anger. Is it an easy emotion to capture or display on camera?

I guess if I say yes, it’s like I’m a psychopath. I mean, I walk around with a lot of emotions that it’s not appropriate to display in public, and then when I get to do a project where the characters have an extreme range of emotions, it really feels like cathartic. I also sometimes marvel at normal civilized society where people are not more upset or delighted with everyday life. But it’s cathartic. And I guess I felt great for the character and really sad for what he’s going through.

You mentioned manufacturing When you’re done saving the world. Has going behind the camera given you a new respect for directors?

Yeah. I’ve always had the kind of self-centered assumption that directors were constantly stressed out because I wasn’t doing a good job on their film. Having now made a film, I realize that they have a lot of other things to do. This was my main revelation. I was thinking about 17,000 things that had nothing to do with the actors. So I’m a little more comfortable on set now.

Do you intend to direct again?

In fact, the day after Berlin, I go on location scouting in Poland. It’s a movie called real painabout two american cousins [Eisenberg directs himself alongside Kieran Culkin] going on a holocaust tour in southeastern Poland. We start filming on May 1.

You were just seen as a divorced and loving father in the Hulu miniseries Fleishman is in trouble, which received many positive reactions. What was the response to your character? Are you still stopped in the street with questions?

Yeah, I get stopped in the street by divorcees, doctors, Jews and sometimes all three, because they want to tell me that the show was about their lives. For the most part, it’s very enjoyable and a bit interesting and provocative to hear people freely divulging personal information. I guess the show is a very relevant and modern way of discussing universal anxieties and seems to have touched people in a pretty personal way.

Like Ralphie in manodromehave you ever taken a picture of yourself flexing your muscles?

I did it for this movie. I had a wonderful coach – Colin Campbell, and he asked me early on to lean in the mirror and take a picture. But I was so sick of the idea that I couldn’t do it for months and months.