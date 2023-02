European Hospitality at Vail Village in Almresi

At Almresi, dining is an interactive affair. From shared fondue options to flamboyant spiced wine, the hearty food comes with a certain panache and shared friendliness.

Joshua Thoma/Courtesy Image Since opening in December 2016, Almresi has proven that the fastest way to the heart is through the stomach. Located at the top of Bridge Street in Vail Village, the Thoma family has created a Bavarian alpine retreat that welcomes couples and groups and promises a meal that will warm even the coldest cockles. Sit in a small intimate corner or a large communal table; Cozy up on a faux fur throw and loosen your belt for an experience that’s so much more than a meal. Serving cuisine inspired by both the Alps and the Rockies, dishes such as Bavarian pork cutlet with sptzle and veal goulash with mushroom sauce are satisfying. They recently added a raclette and fondue starter option to the lineup. Raclette is traditionally a Swiss dish based on heating the cheese and scraping off the melted part; then usually served with boiled potatoes. Choose between raclette cheese and emmental (or order both!) and enjoy it with traditional potatoes or bread. The Grill Each table has its own grill to share is a favorite with carnivores. Choose from beef, chicken or bratwursts and sear them to suit your particular palate. The Grill comes with a mix of vegetables that can also be flame-cooked to complement the meal. Fondue takes dipping to the next level, allowing guests to dip protein (shrimp or salmon splurges) and vegetables into one of several different Almresis fondue sauces: garlic sauce, horseradish sauce or German cocktail sauce. At Almresi, the Feuerzangenbowle features a rum-soaked sugarloaf that is set on fire and dripping in a spiced, mulled wine.

Joshua Thoma/Courtesy Image If a little extra heat is needed, ask for the Almresis shot board. With peppermintschnapps, Jgermeister, zirbenschnapps or schladerer, these crowd-pleasing boards will warm you up quickly. Looking for a little more drama? Try Feuerzangenbowle, a traditional German drink in which a rum-soaked sugar loaf is set on fire, dripping with spiced, mulled wine. Dinner can, and should, be more than just sustenance. At Almresi, dinner is fun to cook and fun to eat, filling the soul as much as the stomach and creating memories even sweeter than ice cream at the end of the meal.

