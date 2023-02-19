Entertainment
Queer High School Musical actor baptized at Bethel Church
Joshua Bassett, an openly queer actor and singer from Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” was baptized at Bethel Church, a charismatic megachurch in Redding, Calif., which teaches that homosexuality is a fishing.
On Monday, a video of Bassett, 22, standing on the stage at Bethel Church and explaining why he chose to be baptized went viral. Twitter.
“I grew up a Christian and ran the other way as far as I could in search of the ‘truth,'” said the actor, who shared his newfound faith on social media. social in recent months.
“It only resulted in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, etc. No other teacher gave me the peace that Jesus Christ gave. I’m here for the publicly declare as my Lord and Saviour.”
Given the church’s stance on sexuality and marriage, Bassett was the subject of much online criticism from those who did not share the church’s views. Bassett came out as a member of the LGBT community in a 2021 interview but did not specify specifically what sexuality he identifies with.
Bethel, which has 11,000 members, says on its website that marriage is “meant to be a lifelong covenant between a man and a woman, and the only context in which sexual behavior is blessed”.
In a tweet on Monday, Bassett said he “visited this church and was baptized here.”
“[I] was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and does not endorse all of them,” he said. writing. “[M]your heart is for Christ and Christ alone!”
On January 5, Bassett wrote on Twitter that “Jesus Christ is the only way”.
“His death and resurrection are historically documented,” he wrote. “Turn away from hate, ask forgiveness and come back to Him.”
Bethel is often criticized for some of its charismatic practices.
Among Bethel’s many criticisms was the claim that gold dust, called “cloud of gloryfell from the ceiling during a corporate worship event. Senior Pastor Bill Johnson described the phenomenon as a cloud of glory and a supernatural sign of God’s presence.
The church was also accused in 2018 of using “Christian tarot cards” as an outreach tool to reach people drawn to New Age practices. The church said it does not promote the cards.
Bethel made headlines when the congregation prayed for the resurrection of a 2-year-old girl named Olive in 2019. The church prayed for a week for this miracle to pass until she was buried for that a memorial service be held.
Worship leaders Brian and Jenn Johnson, who co-founded Bethel Music Worship School, told the Christian Post earlier this month that they would rather be continually criticized for practicing their faith than be members of a dead church.
“The truth, yes, there is crazy stuff. Crazy people come to our church, yes, it’s true. But everyone is in a process, everyone is on a journey,” said Brian Johnson, the son of Bill Johnson.
Jenn Johnson, the voice behind many of Bethel Music’s worship songs, said she doesn’t allow negative comments to reach her.
“I think that [it’s] like water off a duck’s back. At the end of the day, the people who serve on the Bethel staff are very good people. But what I like about the culture is this: we agree to practice,” she said.
“We’re okay with being vulnerable and talking and not having a polite thing but being honest and vulnerable in what we do and say and sing and risk. And that comes with mistakes.”
She added: “If you want to be perfect [in] Either way, you’re going to control God right out of the situation.”
Bethel Church School of Supernatural Ministry has also been the source of much criticism.
“They practice using the gifts of the Spirit,” Jenn Johnson said. “They’re training. They’re learning, they’re students. I think people need to be reminded of that.”
“Yeah, there’s some crazy stuff. But Bill [Johnson] says it best: “In a barn, there are many animals, there is birth and poo.”
Brian Johnson underlined: “There is a lot of life, but where there is life, there is damage!”
