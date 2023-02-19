Kristen Stewart Joins Iran Protests at 2023 Berlin Film Festival – The Hollywood Reporter

At this year’s Berlin Film Festival, politics and protests, not movies and celebrities, were front and center.

The uproar of activists, whether it’s the protest by environmentalists, demonstrations for women’s rights in Iran or demonstrations of solidarity with the beleaguered people of Ukraine, has created a media echo that has often dominated what was happening on the screen.

Thursday opening night red carpet so no less than three demonstrations. holy spider star Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, with two German-Iranian actresses, The Empress stars Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai (bandits, The Baader Meinhof complex), joined activists in unveiling a banner reading “Women Life Freedom,” the slogan of the anti-government and pro-women’s rights protests that have rocked Iran since last September. Before the start of the ceremony, protesters representing concession workers and ushers at Berlin cinemas held banners demanding fairer wages. And members of the environmental activist group Last Generation glued themselves to the ground near the red carpet in an attempt to draw attention to the impending climate catastrophe.

Activists from the environmental group ‘Last Generation’ protested inaction on the climate catastrophe by huddling to the ground near the red carpet on the opening night of the Berlinale.

Inside, the opening night gala, supposedly a celebration of Rebecca Miller’s world premiere She came to me starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage, instead turned into a celebration of the courage of the Ukrainian people and a condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against them. The main event was a live video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made it clear that art and film cannot be outside of politics. “Culture picks a side when it decides to speak out against evil,” Zelensky said, “and it takes a side when it remains silent and actually aids evil.”

Berlin has always been the most political of the major festivals. In 2006, the festival hosted Rhuhel Ahmed and Shafiq Rasul, the subjects of the competition film by Michael Winterbottom and Mat Whitecross Road to Guantanamo, two British Muslims who were captured by US forces in Afghanistan in 2001 and spent years imprisoned, without charge, at the infamous US military base. In 2011, members of the jury posed next to an empty chair marking the place of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, selected for the jury but prevented by Tehran from leaving the country.

Filmmakers and activists know that the Berlinale Palast is a welcoming platform for their calls to action and against injustice. Berlinale jury president Kristen Stewart alluded to it during her opening press conference: “Whether you like it or not,” she said, “this particular festival, historically, is in a positively confrontational and political way”.

Stewart also took a stand at the Berlinale, joining a silent demonstration in support of protesters in Iran on the red carpet on Saturday. The Women Life Freedom protest also included Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Mermaid director Sepideh Farsi, actress and Berlinale jury member Golshifteh Farahani, and festival co-directors Carlo Chatrian and Mariëtte Rissenbeek.

This year, Berlin has really banked on its brand of “political festival”. In addition to public statements of support for various causes – “the festival stands, crystal clear, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people [and] with the protest movement in Iran,” the hosts noted on opening night — he puts his weight behind concrete actions. After banning all participants from Russia or Iran with direct ties to the regimes of their respective regimes, Berlin’s European Film Market has handed over control of the EFM’s Iranian booth to the new Iranian Independent Filmmakers Association. , claiming that they, and not state-sponsored bodies, should be the true representatives of Iranian cinema.

On Friday, the festival and the EFM backed a group of filmmakers in exile from the dictatorial regime in Belarus, to launch the first independent Belarusian Film Academy, gaining immediate support and pledges of financial aid from the Academy European Film Association and national film promotion organization German Films.

Berlin’s position as the most political festival in the world lent added weight to comments by Hong Kong filmmaker and Berlinale jury member Johnnie To during the jury’s press conference on Thursday.

When asked to share his perspective on why cinema remains important in today’s world, To, considered one of the greatest filmmakers produced by Hong Kong, replied, ” For me, cinema has always been avant-garde. When a totalitarian regime emerges, when people lose their freedoms, cinema is the first to take the hit. In most cases, cultural production will be forcibly suspended, since cinema speaks directly to the public. This is why dictators always target cinema. I think Hong Kong… No, sorry. I think all countries and peoples who are fighting for freedom around the world should support cinema. Because cinema speaks on your behalf.

His remarks attracted relatively little attention in Berlin, in part because the interpreter at the event missed the translation from Cantonese to English, causing most spectators to miss the significance of his statement. But back in Hong Kong, To’s hometown, which has seen its freedom of speech dismantled in recent years and a short-lived pro-democracy movement crushed by Beijing’s diktat, they instantly went viral – and remained a hot topic. discussion hot on social networks since.

The Berlinale’s new, more serious partisanship is, for the most part, welcomed. Aside from the occasional grumbling about “virtue signage,” the art-for-art crowd was remarkably quiet. Social justice politics has become an integral part of the identity of many in the independent film community, perhaps reflecting the impact of the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements on the industry.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool in the quest for justice, democracy and a fair and just society,” says Mike Downey, President of the European Film Academy and member of the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk, a filmmakers advocacy group. Pressure from the international cultural community, he says, “really works”. Downey points to recent successes like the European film community’s support for Jafar Panahi’s hunger strike, which led to the dissident director’s release on February 4.

But, privately, some industry players fear that Berlin is taking things a bit too far. “I don’t agree with this overt politicization, emphasizing the political message and not the films themselves,” said a veteran sales agent, who asked not to be named for fear that his comments are misinterpreted. “I support these causes too, but the Berlinale should be a film festival, not a week-long political protest.”