Inaugural Maker’s Market with food trucks, vendors and ice rink through Monday night on the ground floor of Harrah’s in Philadelphia.
CHESTER — Despite the cold temperatures, food trucks lined up outside Harrah’s Philadelphia on Saturday right next to the rink as vendors offered their wares inside as part of the inaugural Makers Market.
The first Delco Winter Makers Market kicked off Saturday and will continue Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the ground floor of Harrah’s Philadelphia with food trucks and vendors outside and more vendors inside.
Skating is free for children under 12, but there is a charge for skate rental. Participants are encouraged to bring their own.
We are excited to celebrate all things creatively Delco at the first of many Delco Winter Makers Markets, said Jon Schaffer, longtime Delaware County resident and President of Flight Entertainment. This multi-day event would not be possible without our amazing friends and collaborators at Harrahs, Delco Nite Market, Delco Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware County Council. We look forward to bringing the community together for a weekend filled with fun, shopping, skating and entertainment, while supporting our amazing Delco-based businesses.
Among the first at the event were Mike Mowbray of Glen Mills and his 3-year-old daughter, Isla.
“I’m glad they’re doing it,” he said as he and Isla enjoyed chips and salsa, “just to do something together, especially ice skating.”
The two had planned to hit the ice under the glittering disco ball after their snack was over.
“Do you want to go ice skating? the father asked as the toddler shook his head. “GOOD!”
Potpourri of food
At the top of the driveway sat the Calaveras Street Tacos truck as Yibran Rodriguez brought his family, ready to tend to the grill.
Havertown’s Rodriguez said he saw the event on a few Facebook groups he’s in and reached out to the coordinator to see if there was room for his taco truck.
Hopefully we’ll have a good crowd and have a good time,” he said.
Rodriguez said he launched the food truck a few months ago and Calaveras empanadas can be enjoyed at House Cup Coffee Cafe in Havertown and Ardmore Music Hall.
“I love to cook,” Rodriguez said. “It’s part of my culture. It’s part of my heritage. I grew up cooking with my mom all my life. It’s just what I like to do.
On Saturday he was joined by his wife, Emily, and sister Yuritzy and son, Geven.
“I try to involve my family as much as possible,” he said.
In addition to birria tacos, he serves a vegan option and also makes his own wet citrus marinade.
“I’m from California,” Rodriguez said. “I grew up with a lot of Latin influences, taco trucks and Mexican food. I hope to bring this to people and enjoy my flavor and tradition.
Nearby, another family shared their culinary delights in the form of Family Funnel Kake, courtesy of Montana Taylor and her son, Pop.
We sell everything from funnel cake to fried Oreos to fried honey bread,” Taylor said, adding that customers can choose their own toppings.
She appreciated the opportunity to network at the event and it was her first time in Chester. His business started last summer in Philadelphia.
“As a mom, I just wanted a way to give my kid something to do, to keep him busy, to show him how to make his own money,” Taylor said, adding that they started by selling the candy. in his corner in West Philadelphia.
What she hoped was that by visiting her stand, people would remember the experience of choosing their special treat.
“I think what makes me different is that a lot of people make fried Oreos, but only make the basic chocolate fried Oreos,” she said. “We have everything from mint, to peanut butter Oreos, to pumpkin spice. We have a birthday cake, golden Oreos.
Not Ya Mama’s lemonade was also among the catering offerings, as owner Nideyah Duren showcased 21 different flavors of lemonade, from original pineapple to strawberry to blueberry and mint, as well as a sugar substitute for those who are conscious of their sugar intake.
Duren said his Philadelphia-based business started when his family threw him a housewarming party.
“I had lemonade and I didn’t know what to do with it,” smiled Duren. “With my family, you can’t do anything ordinary. Everything has to be overdone and I threw strawberries in lemonade and they went crazy.
During a boring time during the pandemic, she experimented with flavors, going from one to two to five, now down to 21. “My lemonade isn’t too sweet and it’s not too tart,” a Duren said.
She said she enjoyed the Delco Winter Maker Market.
“I love how they try to support small black businesses,” she said, encouraging other entrepreneurs to become owners of their own businesses. “Don’t be afraid to try new things. Don’t be afraid to listen to people and let people help you. A lot of my flavors came from people suggesting things and I’ve tried it and I’ve liked it Don’t be afraid to let people help you or others.
