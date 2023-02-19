Soap actor in his 20s is arrested on suspicion of rape after he ‘assaulted a woman he met at a party’

A soap opera actor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he met hours earlier at a party.

The 25-year-old man who is believed to be well known to viewers has been questioned and released on bail until a date in April as police continue their investigation.

According The sunthe alleged incident happened on December 30, 2022 at a property in Southwark, south London.

A source said: ‘It sent shockwaves through the soap he’s been working on.

“It left people in shock. This is a very serious allegation.

A soap actor in his 20s has been arrested and released on bail for an alleged rape which took place on December 30, 2022 at an address in Southwark, south London

The source said the couple met at a party earlier that night.

Officers are continuing to investigate and have offered support to the victim, a woman in her 20s.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: ‘Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s reported she was raped while at a residential address in the Southwark area on December 30, 2022.

“Specially trained officers continue to offer support to the victim.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail until a date in April.”