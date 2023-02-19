Triumph in Hollywood from a small town of Lleida

Puigverd of LéridaA giant lightning bolt crosses the TV screen and explodes into hundreds of branches. is the one many know as the sacred timeline, which spirals out of control causing multiple universes. Or rather the multiverse, the new concept of the Marvel factory. Lescena, broadcast in 2021 in the last episode of the first season of the American series Loki, millions of viewers around the world have already seen it. Few people know that he came out of a six square meter room in Puigverd de Lleida, a small town in Segri.

Much of this sequence was concocted by the creative mind of Daniel Lluss, a 29-year-old young man who has been designing special effects for the world’s highest-grossing films for a decade.





It started with Innocents (created at the Sitges Festival in 2013), while still studying at the School of Cinema and Audiovisual of Catalonia (ESCAC), and resulted in projects such as the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean (2017), Han Solo (2018), Aladdin (2019), the new episode of star wars (2019), The dirty team (2021) I strange doctor (2022), among others. His first and last name appeared in the credits of more than twenty projects, most of them made in Hollywood. For the past two years, he has been doing this with a personal computer with two screens installed at his parents’ house. And especially with a good internet connection. This is essential, warns Lluss himself.

go home

Lluss’ career has been notable, both for his creative ability and for the huge demand for animation flaws for horror and science fiction films. His parents, farmers and apple and pear growers, already prepared for their retirement years ago by selling some of their farms. This allowed Daniel to finance his studies at ESCAC. Right after graduating he found a job in Barcelona, ​​in 2016 he was transferred by the same company to Madrid. The following year, he went to London, seduced by a much more attractive job offer, and finally landed in Vancouver (Canada), where he stayed for another two years.

The global outbreak of the pandemic at the end of 2019 gave him the opportunity he was looking for: to return home. He had always known that he would eventually return to the village, admits Lluss. The language, the cultural contrasts and especially the discomfort of public transport in the big cities are the main disadvantages he encountered abroad. Here at Puigverd, I don’t have those problems, he admits. His office is a stone’s throw from the bedroom, through the window he sees a horizon of houses and fruit trees, he often goes out to exercise in his spare time to enjoy his friends and family. He wanted to be close to his parents, who are aging, he explains.

He first settled in the house of a friend in the city of Lleida, where the digital connection was reliable, so when months later the town hall of Puigverd managed to incorporate fiber optics in the city, he did not hesitate to return. Since then, his main client has been the German company Trixter, a study of visual defects with divisions in Munich and Berlin.

A repopulated city

In 2019 the council of Puigverd de Lleida reached an agreement with Movistar for the deployment of optical fiber in the municipality, which only took effect in 2020 and caused problems until 2021. For now , it seems to be running without interruption, and entrepreneurs like Daniel Lluss can telecommute without any hindrance. In any case, Puigverd de Lleida is one of the few examples of rural Catalonia that has coped with depopulation with some success. Its proximity to the capital Lleida has meant that many young couples have chosen the city in recent years to enjoy a better quality of life than in the city. Over the past thirty years, the town has grown by almost 500 inhabitants. Now you have over 1,300 and there are few homes left to occupy. Many people can no longer find accommodation in the city, admits the mayor, Josep Solsona. The council still depends on old subsidiary rules that delimit the urbanized area, and Solsona hopes that in the next few years it can be solved with a new urban plan.

In any case, the mayor justifies the repopulation of Puigverd not only by its proximity to the capital, but also because it offers all the necessary services and an attractive cultural offer.

From smoke to giant tentacles

Daniel Lluss spends marathon hours in front of the computer designing visual effects for films and series. In addition to real dynamic phenomena such as water, smoke, fire, dust and destruction, Lluss also creates magical and abstract effects. Tentacles hugging the planet (a bend in time), paint explosions (Extraterrestrial), a gigantic serpent (The Justice League) or the destruction of cos (Game Of Thrones) are some of the effects it produced. Some involve a week of work; others, months. Many come to him pre-conceived by the film’s art direction, through 2D sketches, but on other occasions he has to resort to his creativity or his own imagination. One of my biggest challenges was recreating the red smoke from a mini-tornado in Jafar’s magic cape in the movie. Aladdin, explains Lluss. There they provided me with a drawing as a starting point, so I had a lot of freedom to recreate it, he recalls.





The creators of Special Flaws don’t know much about the plot of the movie they’re working on, let alone the ending. For security, they do not tell us, says the young Puigverd. They don’t even know if the story is real, imaginary or dreamed up. When they have an assignment, they only have the information they need to do the segment they’ve been asked to do, and if they need to know more, they should ask their supervisors.

What’s more frustrating is seeing some of his work ultimately cut from the final version of the film or, what’s worse, substantially altered. I learned to take the task more professionally and not be affected by these changes, he concludes.

The special effects sector is at lala. We need a lot of experts like Daniel Lluss, because not only are films increasingly turning to these virtual resources, but series producers tend to ask for higher quality chapters. Additionally, the platforms streaming and many artists are needed to feed them, he believes. To all this he adds the video game sector, where he would also be grateful to do some occasional immersion. Daniel Lluss has planned to renovate his mansion and does not want to go around the world again. His life and his work will continue in Puigverd for a good season.