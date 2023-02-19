Entertainment provided by children | News, Sports, Jobs

How about something to take you away from the dreadful daily news – nothing to remind you of all the ailments and ailments we suffer today, and, instead, a memory of what a good time it was when we were pleasantly entertained by the children of the “Good old days.”

That, for example, have you ever wondered what crossed the mind of a small child on the innocent observations of a child of his time:

A little boy attended his first wedding, then his cousin asked him: “How many wives can a man marry? » “Sixteen,” the boy replied instantly. His cousin was surprised. “How do you know that?” He asked. “Easy,” replied the boy. “All you have to know is add up, as the pastor said:”four best, four worst, four richest, four poorest.

After a Sunday morning church service, the boy suddenly announced to his mother, “Mom, I have decided to become a pastor when I grow up.” His mother asked, “What made you decide? »

“GOOD,” said the boy, “I have to go to church on Sundays anyway, and I think it will be more fun to get up once in a while and shout, than to sit and listen.”

A six-year-old child was recently caught reciting the Lord’s Prayer at a church service: “…and forgive us our garbage, as we forgive those who send us garbage…”

A young boy was watching his father, a pastor, write a sermon. He asked, “How do you know what to say? » He asked. “For what,” his father replied, “God tells me so.” The boy thought for a minute, then said:“Oh. So why do you keep crossing things out?””

A little girl became restless as the preacher’s sermon dragged on. Finally, she leaned over to her mother and whispered. “Mom, maybe if we give him his money now, will he let us go?”

Mrs. Terry asked her Sunday school class to draw pictures of their favorite Bible stories. She was intrigued by Kyle’s photo, which showed four people on a plane, so she asked him what story it was supposed to depict. His answer, “The Flight into Egypt.” Pointing to each figure, the teacher says: “Oh I see. It must be Mary, Joseph and the Christ Child. But who is the fourth? “Oh” said Kyle, “It’s Pontious – the pilot.”

The Sunday school teacher asked, “Now, Johnny, tell me honestly, do you say prayers before you eat?” “No ma’am; I don’t have to. My mother is a good cook.

And finally, have you ever wondered what it is like when a child prays:

“God, I went to a wedding and they kissed, right there in church. Are you okay?”

“My God, did you mean the giraffe looks like this, or was it an accident?”

“God, please send me a pony. I’ve never asked for one before; you can search for it.

“Dear God, I often think of you sometimes – even when I’m not praying.”

“My God, I was thinking of Cain and Abel; maybe they wouldn’t want to kill each other if they had their own rooms – it works with me and my brother.

“God, if you watch me in church on Sunday, I’ll show you my new shoes.”

… and finally: “Two boys were coming home from Sunday school after hearing a loud sermon about the devil. One was saying to the other”What do you think of all this diabolical stuff?The other boy replied, “Well, you know how Santa Claus turned out. It’s probably just your dad.