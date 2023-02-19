How South Koreas Plus M Invests $600 Million in Movies and Series to Meet Global Demand | Features

South Korean leader Jeongin Hong wears many hats as chairman and CEO of multiplex chain Megabox, investor-distributor Plus M Entertainment and media company Contentree JoongAng. His reach is perhaps unsurprising given the scope of his family’s media business and his intention to further internationalize Korean content.

Korean content has always traveled well compared to other countries, but still in a niche market, he says. But now people have started to look squid game, we are all dead, Hell And Extraordinary Prosecutor Woo in local language with subtitles [on global streamers].

There is a singularity in the Korean narration. I am a big believer as I have to be. This year, I’m spending over $600 million on content creation.

Megabox is one of the top three multiplex chains in Korea, while investor-distributor Plus M Entertainment (formerly Megabox Plus M), ranked second after CJ ENM with 19% of the year’s box office last for locally produced films, according to the Korean Film Council. .

The company had the biggest box office hit of 2022 in Don Lee-starring The roundup, which he released with ABO Entertainment. The action movie sequel earned 12.69 million admissions and $102.8 million (131.3 billion krw) in cinemas.

The pandemic has raised the bar for people to get out in theaters, but if everyone says the content is good, they’ll come watch it, says Hong of The roundupthe only film to exceed 10 million admissions in South Korea last year.

Plus M also supported Chasethe first movie of squid game actor Lee Jung-jae. It premiered at Cannes last May and drew 4.35 million admissions and $35.9 million (44.6 billion krw) after the company released it locally in August.

Jung-jae has never been a director, but he’s been in the industry for 30 years and has worked with the best of the best, Hong says. The most important talent for a director is to have a concrete vision to turn a script into visual content.

He credits Eugene Kim, Plus Ms Content 1 and Global Business Team Leader, and Jung Se Lee, VP of General Content Management, for championing the project before joining Megabox in late 2021, as well as continuing to find and support others.

The only thing I can do is find the right people and give them the right cash flow, says Hong, who half-jokesly points out that he went to a science high school before majoring in economics at Princeton, and he’s not a happy guy. His experience includes working in private equity at Boston Consulting and Goldman Sachs, and creating corporate development strategy, particularly in mergers and acquisitions and investment opportunities within family conglomerate JoongAng Group. .

Contentree JoongAng is the majority shareholder of SLL (formerly JTBC Studios), South Korea’s leading drama production studio whose stable of 17 production companies are responsible for globally popular series such as Hell, we are all dead And The summer when I became pretty.

The last of these was made by the American independent studio wiip, in which the Korean company acquired a majority stake from CAA in the summer of 2021, following the Writers Guild of America’s clash with agencies which resulted in the sale by the latter of the majority stakes in their content. divisions.

Hong, who led the deal for JTBC Studios, said he was looking to create a truly international project that would see collaboration between Korean talent with Hollywood infrastructure and budget.

This year, SLL will produce 35 to 40 scripted series and five to eight feature films such as Climax Studios Netflix original Young.

Wider base

Plus M is branching out to produce series to hedge risk and continue to work with film talent that has turned to television. But mainly, it aims to release six to eight features per year. Along with at least one tentpole per year, Hong asks his team to find a small or riskier film worth investing in and having at least one distinctive type of genre film, which it is horror, thriller or woman.

At the European Film Market, Plus M presents promos for black Desperate (a.k.a Hwa Ran) one of those projects the company believes in, produced by Sanai Pictures (Chase), And Samjin Company English Course director Lee Jong-pils action drama Escape while having a market projection for a thriller Don’t buy the seller.

Plus M has a slew of other titles coming, including 2023 tentpole Seoul Springa political drama from director Kim Sung-soo (Asura: City of Madness), And Bulka hard-hitting action-thriller series with Sanai Pictures, directed by Park Noori (Money) and located in the dark side of Seoul’s trendy Gangnam district.