Get seafood and treats at Saltie Girl’s new West Hollywood location





Kathy Sidell owns restaurants in Boston and London and recently opened her Saltie Girl spot in West Hollywood. Her son Ben Sidell is the sweet ying of her salty yang. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ben started posting his delicious baked goods on social media, when his chocolate chip cookies caught the attention of the actress and Instagram sweetheart Busy Phillips. The next day he woke up with hundreds of orders and that’s when he decided to make Sweet Boy a business. Since December, the mother-son duo have teamed up to bring their creations to the West Hollywood restaurant, where Ben runs a permanent pop-up. Jessica tried some of the restaurants’ signature dishes and sweets, and even got to see how a clam vongole is made (see recipe below). For more information on Saltie Girl and Sweet Boy, visit the restaurants website or follow them on instagram at @saltiegirlla And @nice boy. This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, episode 141. Clams Clams Courtesy of Saltie Girl Ingredients 7 ounces of spaghetti

2 ounces minced garlic

2 ounces chopped parsley

1 cup of white wine

2 to 3 ounces of butter

5 to 6 clams

5 to 6 Manila clams

1 can cockles in brine

Parmesan cheese to taste

Salt

Pepper

Lemon juice

Chili flakes

extra virgin olive oil Instructions Boil a pot of water and cook the spaghetti. In a skillet, add the EVOO and sweat the minced garlic. Add the manillas and small clams. Deglaze the clams with white wine. Cover the skillet with a lid to allow the clams to open. Once open, remove the clams from the pan and set aside so they don’t continue to cook. Add butter to white wine and garlic until melted. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet. Add the Parmigiano Reggiano, salt and pepper to taste. Add a dash of lemon juice. Add cooked clams and canned cockles to pasta. Finish with chopped parsley and garnish with fresh Parmigiano Reggiano and chili flakes. Serve with toasted bread.



