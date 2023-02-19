How Hollywood is still in bed with Putin’s pariah state

The war in Ukraine took center stage this week at the Berlin Film Festival, which is taking place for the first time since the full-scale invasion of Russia last year.

At Thursday’s opening ceremony, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy appeared via satellite to encourage festival-goers to “not be silent” about Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression. Sean Penn, who this week created his docu-portrait of the Ukrainian leader, ‘Superpower’, took aim at Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, whom he described as a ‘war criminal’ and a ‘petty scary tyrant”.

There has been no shortage of moral outrage since the war began, as the global film community – in a spectacle of near-unanimous condemnation of the criminal attack on the Kremlin – rallied behind the Ukrainian war effort. But many American and foreign companies are quietly continuing to do business with Putin’s pariah state or have resumed negotiations that were halted once the war began.

Although Hollywood tents were removed from Russian cinemas following the invasion of Ukraine, more than 140 American films were released in Russia last year after the war began, according to data from the Cinema Fund. Russian, which tracks ticket sales at exhibitors across the country.

After teetering on the brink of collapse following Hollywood’s pullout last winter, the Russian box office is nonetheless off to its best start, with January becoming the show industry’s highest-grossing month ever. .

Guy Ritchie’s action-spy comedy ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse of War,’ released worldwide by STXinternational, and action-thriller ‘Plane’ (pictured, top), distributed internationally by Lionsgate, currently rank among the 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 in Russia, according to data from Box Office Mojo. More than 130 international titles are so far planned for this year.

A representative for STXinternational declined to comment for this story. Asked about Russian releases of Lionsgate titles including ‘Plane’ and Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star, a company spokesperson declined to comment, although a person familiar with the matter said Variety that the company has suspended new business with Russia, but continues to honor contracts signed before the war with entities not subject to international sanctions.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” grossed over $4.3 million in Russian cinemas last year.

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Other companies, however, have signed new agreements since the start of the war. A major US sales agency said it does not do business with any “Russian-based entity”, but acknowledged that films sold to third-party distributors could end up in Russian cinemas. FilmNation, meanwhile, whose “Three Thousand Years of Nostalgia” grossed more than $4.3 million last year at the Russian box office, according to Box Office Mojo, says it leaves it up to its producers of content to decide if they want to release their films in the country.

Despite a series of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe against Russian oligarchs and Kremlin-linked companies, no law prohibits American companies from doing business with Russian entities not on the sanctions list. . Many large Russian distribution companies have set up or already had bases elsewhere in Europe, allowing them to circumvent a freeze on international payments from Russian banks when signing foreign contracts.

The Berlin Film Festival and the European Film Market have followed in the footsteps of Cannes, Venice and other festivals in allowing independent Russian filmmakers and industry representatives to participate in this year’s event while banning those affiliated with or supporting Putin’s regime.

Top Russian distributors punched their tickets to Berlin, with at least half a dozen companies taking meetings away from official EFM venues. Despite the public demagoguery, it seems “more and more companies that weren’t working with Russian distributors have decided to start over,” said Daniel Goroshko, of art house distributor A-One, which has released “Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Östlund, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes. in Russian theaters last December.

Among the European commercial agents affected by Varietyseveral said they categorically refuse to work with Russian buyers, although others are still willing to deal with long-time customers who have no connection to the Putin regime.

French sellers, for their part, have not hesitated to deal with Russia: last month, a group of French sales agents got together to cover the hotel costs of the Russian distribution companies participating in the Rendez- You from Unifrance in Paris.

Russia was the third largest international market for French cinema in 2022, with 2.6 million admissions, according to Unifrance, after ranking in the top two each of the previous three years. Pathé’s swashbuckling epic “The Three Musketeers” is among the high-profile French titles slated for theatrical release in Russia in the coming months.

“The Three Musketeers” by Pathé will be released in Russian cinemas.

Pathe International

A French sales agent who asked not to be named defended the industry’s position of Variety, noting that a complete blackout of foreign films will only serve to further isolate Russia – including the many Russian citizens who oppose the war in Ukraine – from the international community. “That’s what Putin wants,” they said.

In fact, the Russian industry has no shortage of partners eager to do business with what was the world’s sixth-largest film market in 2021.

In India, which continues to buy oil from Russia and stubbornly refuses to denounce the war in Ukraine, Russian companies were present in force at the Film Bazaar market in Goa last November, where the film promotion body Roskino and the Moscow Export Center hosted two pavilions for Russian leaders seek to woo local partners. (Both state-backed bodies are banned from the European film market.)

Meanwhile, production and distribution company Central Partnership, which is owned by Gazprom-Media, recently signed a pact with major distributor Four Star Films to bring a slate of Russian titles to cinemas in the Middle East and North Africa. Central Partnership CEO Vadim Vereschagin said the company is also bringing its entire “roster” to Latin America, where there is a strong appetite for Russian action thrillers and other genre films.

The fact that much of the global film industry continues to do business with Putin’s Russia underscores the public posturing of the past year. Still, many filmmakers insist they won’t budge on their anti-Russian stance when the stakes are so high.

Sean Penn is in Berlin to promote his pro-Ukrainian documentary “Superpower”.

Getty Images

Ask by Variety in Berlin how he would feel if his pro-Ukrainian “superpower” were released in Russian cinemas, Penn was defiant, saying that “there is no place for anything that involves [a single] ruble” changing hands in the global entertainment industry.

Ukrainian producer and distributor Denis Ivanov echoed that sentiment, drawing a direct line between the deals Russian film companies are signing with Hollywood and other foreign partners and the weapons ravaging his country.

Noting that Russian taxpayers are directly funding the war effort, Ivanov called for a blanket ban on all deals with Russian industry, insisting this is the only way “to stop the mass killings in Ukraine. “.