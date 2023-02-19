The restaurant focuses on food and entertainment pleasure







A new entertainment center provides space for families to create lasting memories with games, food and music. The highly anticipated Games N Taps debuted in January and is set to have a grand opening in March. The space on US 93 south of downtown includes more than 50 arcade games, six pool tables, four darts, and a restaurant. Owner Tony Tran hopes Games N Taps will create opportunities for parents to bond with their children and provide a safe haven indoors for families looking to escape the cold winter months. I want this to be the best place to hang out in town, Tran said. We’ve already done the heavy lifting and now families can build memories together. This place will help parents take a step back from what’s important and encourage them to improve the next generation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tran realized that children were missing out on a part of their childhood and with her three children, Games N Taps is a way to make up for lost time. As soon as I had children, my life ceased to be mine. I now have to live my life for my children so they can have someone to look up to, he said. Children are the future. The restaurant, which is separate from the arcade, offers dishes such as pizzas, wings, and burgers made on-site with fresh ingredients. In an effort to get back into the community, Games N Taps only serves local beer from breweries such as Sacred Waters and Bias Brewing. By bringing in local beer, we bring money back to every family and the community, Tran said. With few music venues in South Kalispell, Tran is delighted to bring live music to the area and give local musicians the opportunity to perform. Games N Taps will provide space for watching sports and hosting parties or events. Tran also hopes to collaborate with other companies in the future and organize fundraising events. Even though there aren’t many places in the valley for indoor activities, other people didn’t want to do it because it’s expensive, not easy to do and involves a lot of responsibility. You have to deal with arcade game makers and it can be very confusing, Tran explained. But I aim to help one life at a time and I want to make sure clients are taken care of. The noble business venture is worth it for Tran because it means creating a space for families to connect and create memories together. Games N Taps is located at 2400 US 93 S in Kalispell and can be reached by phone at 406-756-8111 or by email at [email protected] To learn more about Games N Taps, visit their website at gamesntaps.com Reporter Summer Zalesky can be reached at [email protected]

