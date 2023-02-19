Entertainment
Chloe Sims looks chic in black as she dines out in Hollywood
Chloe Sims showed off her chic sense of style as she stepped out for lunch at The Ivy in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday.
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe, 41, looked stunning as she wore a black bodysuit under a matching cropped jacket, which she hung over her shoulders.
She opted for black pants to match the rest of her outfit and wore a pair of chunky high-heeled boots to add a few inches to her stature.
Reality personality Chloe carried a Fendi bag with her while she wore a pair of black fingerless gloves.
She shielded her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses as she strutted down the street past the restaurant in the sunshine.
Chic sense of style: Chloe Sims, 41, showed off her chic sense of style in an all-black ensemble as she stepped out for lunch at The Ivy in West Hollywood, California on Saturday
Chloe cracked a smile as she stood outside the restaurant, posing confidently with her hand on her hip.
The star kept fans up to date on his activities in the United States, while enjoying the company of his brother Charlie and his friend and former TOWIE co-star Vas J Morgan during his trip.
While she may now be on the west coast of America, Chloe sent the temperatures soaring this week as she showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy black swimsuit while soaking up the sun on the east coast, in Florida on Thursday.
She looked amazing as she took to Instagram to show off her peachy bottom in the racy piece while posing on the beach.
The TV star flashed her gorgeous smile while soaking up the warm sunshine on Miami’s golden sands.
Chloe wore her blonde tresses back as she donned a pair of dark sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.
The reality posed for the camera and tagged @VA.Clinic on the post alongside a peach emoji.
Chloe also left little to the imagination with the snaps as she teased her OnlyFans account to her 1.8million followers.
Strike a pose: Former The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe looked sensational as she wore a black bodysuit under a cropped jacket in the same color, which she hung over her shoulders
Fashion focus: She opted for black pants to match the rest of her attire and wore a pair of chunky high-heeled boots to add a few inches to her stature
Designer clobber: Reality personality Chloe carried a Fendi bag with her while she wore a pair of black fingerless gloves
She showed off her derriere again in a dark thong which she paired with a cropped tank top as she looked over her shoulder at the camera.
The TV personality pulled back her long blonde tresses from a center parting in a ponytail.
It comes after an insider revealed Chloe and her siblings received a six-figure sum for their show.
House of Sims – the show starring Chloe, her two sisters Frankie, 27, Demi, 26, and her brother Charlie, 30 – has already grossed 500,000 for the family before it even aired.
Fun in the sun: She shielded her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses as she strutted down the street outside the restaurant in the sunshine
Outside: Chloe flashed a smile as she stood outside the restaurant, posing confidently with her hand on her hip
In addition, the show has already been renewed for two more seasons.
An insider said The sun: ‘The bosses of OnlyFans TV are huge believers in Chloe and her sisters Frankie, Demi and their brother Charlie.
“They have a lot of money to spend on talent and understood that the family brought their own fan base with them after years on TOWIE.
The family appeared to be enjoying the time of their lives as they moved to Los Angeles, although the move was a “huge adjustment”.
Beach girl: While she may now be on the west coast of America, Chloe sent the temperatures soaring this week as she showcased her figure in a skimpy black swimsuit
The insider added, “The girls are also enjoying life in LA and mingling with American stars, but it’s a huge adjustment and there’s been plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained.”
Although not her original plan, it seems that Chloe would rather put down roots in the United States and make it her permanent home.
Last year, Chloe said she and her family were “going to make our dream come true” on their new reality show, with sister Frankie promising it would be as “raw as possible”.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Chloe, who recently left TOWIE to appear on the new show, said: “I’m so excited to have taken the plunge…
Peachy behind: She looked amazing as she took to Instagram to show off her peachy bottom in the racy piece while strolling in the ocean
“We will live our dream together.”
Frankie added that fans will see another side of the Sims family in the new show where they will control how they are edited.
It will follow the main The Sims family as they attempt to ‘go global’ away from Essex and on their travels across the United States.
The show is set to air later this year.
Looking fabulous: Chloe pushed back her long blonde tresses as she wore dark sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of gold earrings
|
