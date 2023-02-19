Entertainment
SM Entertainment’s battle is about big issues and deep pockets
The ugly battle for control of SM Entertainment, involving at least three parties, hinges on complex issues of law and corporate governance and is being fought out of the deep pockets of some of the biggest names in K-pop and music. technology.
SM Entertainment co-CEO Lee Sung-su claims founder Lee Soo-man interfered in the management of the company and unfairly enriched himself through transfer pricing schemes. He also says that HYBE is seeking to acquire the company against the wishes of the stakeholders.
HYBE is trying to turn the tide. The company claims that the management of the talent agency knew about what Lee Soo-man was doing from the start and allowed it to happen.
The feud began on February 7 when Kakao signed a deal with SM Entertainment to buy 9.05% of the K-pop agency for 217.2 billion won ($167 million). A few days earlier, the agency had announced its intention to implement a system preventing Lee Soo-man from interfering in the company.
Lee Soo-man immediately challenged the Kakao-SM deal and filed an injunction with the court to stop the deal, calling it illegal. On February 10, HYBE announced that it would purchase 14.8% of Lee Soo-mans’ 18.46% stake in SM Entertainment.
SM Entertainments board of directors opposed the transaction.
SM Entertainment co-CEO Lee Sung-su, nephew of Lee Soo-man’s late wife, posted a YouTube video on February 16 making accusations against the founder and HYBE.
The co-CEO claimed that Lee Soo-man set up private companies for personal enrichment. These include Like planning and CT planning (CTP). He also claimed that the founder inserted himself into the creative process, sometimes bringing the singers to tears.
The CTP has been the subject of particular attention.
Like Planning had taken up to 6% of SM Entertainments revenue as a production fee, which sometimes even exceeded the company’s annual operating profit. The contract between the two companies was terminated on December 31.
CTP, a Hong Kong-based company, signed deals directly with overseas distributors and not with SM Entertainment, which means the amount CTP took is twice that of Like Planning because CTP takes 6% of revenue before SM Entertainment and foreign distributors share the revenue, while Like Planning takes 6% of the share that SM Entertainment gets after sharing it with record distributors.
HYBE followed up with a statement in the afternoon, saying that they had not been informed of the existence of CTP and that agreements of any form between SM Entertainment and Lee Soo-man would come to an end if they existed. .
SM Entertainment claimed that this could not be done as the deal was not with SM Entertainment but with the overseas distributors. HYBE said SM Entertainment was complicit because they knew about the contracts.
If the deal between SM and CTP is actually out of our hands, then we would like to ask SM Entertainment about the status of this deal except to expose it, HYBE said on Friday. All the things that have been leaked reveal the systematic problem of SM Entertainments management structure, which unfortunately took place within SM.
The change can only take place if efforts to resolve the issues are made within SM Entertainment, the statement continued. But it is not by questioning the largest shareholder that we solve the problems of the SM.
In a second video statement uploaded on February 17, Lee Sung-su reiterated that HYBE was trying to take over the company against the wishes of the stakeholders in a hostile acquisition. He also announced that he would no longer be a candidate for the position of CEO at the shareholders’ meeting.
“HYBE is Lee Soo-man’s savior, not SM,” the co-CEO said. Culture cannot be monopolized, it must not be monopolized. Respect for diversity is always the foundation of a cultural industry. We urge you to stop the hostile merger so that Korean K-pop does not become a victim of monopoly.”
With SM Entertainment announcing its results on Monday and HYBE on Tuesday, the company’s chief financial officers will have to take calls from analysts.
HYBE will maintain its tender offer for SM Entertainment shares at 120,000 won to individual shareholders until March 1, although the price is no longer attractive now that the stock has rallied.
SM shares fell 1.36% on Friday to 130,100.
Kakao has not announced any plans to purchase additional shares. But analysts are betting that Kakao could open a takeover bid on its own with the 900 billion won Kakao Entertainment will receive on Feb. 24 from the 1.2 trillion won investment from overseas investors.
The HYBE and Kakaos offers will be finalized on March 6. The schedule for SM Entertainments shareholders’ meeting has not been set yet.
Lee Soo-mans’ request for an injunction to block the Kakao-SM deal was not decided by the court.
