Heeramandi Teaser Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Lavish Netflix Series

Heeramandi’s first teaser reveals Bollywood icon Sanjay Leela Bhansalis the lavish Netflix series The new series follows the courtesans of pre-independence India. Picture via Netflix



After launching two original series from acclaimed international authors already this year – Nicolas Winding RefnIt is Copenhagen Cowboy And Hirokazu Kore-edaIt is The Makanai: cooking for the house Maiko – Netflix unveiled the first look at the Indian director on Saturday Sanjay Leela Bhansalithe next period drama, The Constitution. At a big event in Mumbai, Bhansali spoke with the co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandosand talked about what audiences around the world can expect from the eight-episode series, which also serves as a streaming debut.

Bhansali is best known for his lavish musical dramas, including the BAFTA-nominated Devdas. His last feature film was Gangubai Kathiawadiwhich briefly attracted international awards buzz last year. The Constitution is in many ways a spiritual sequel to Gangubai Kathiawadi, a period drama set in the red-light district of Bombay. The film traced the life of brothel owner-turned-politician Madame, who fought for the rights of sex workers in her neighborhood. The Constitution will tell the stories of several courtesans who operated in a similar district of pre-independence India, in the city of Lahore, present-day Pakistan. The teaser that was revealed at Saturday’s event doesn’t feature any footage from the show, but features the all-female central cast one by one, in opulent profile shots. We see actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal And Sanjeeda Sheikh looking directly at the camera, wearing traditional yellow outfits and ornate jewelry. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you into the world where courtesans were queens,” reads the text in the background, as we get a glimpse of the show’s title treatment. Picture via Netflix RELATED: ‘Rana Naidu’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s Indian Remake of ‘Ray Donovan’ The teaser ends with a photo of the entire ensemble posing together, as the words “coming soon” flash below the title. At the event, Sarandos compared Bhansali to fellow maximalist filmmaker Baz Luhrmannsaid it was “the honor of a lifetime” to work with him. Bhansali shared more details about the show, according to a Deadline report, and teased that it’s the biggest project he’s ever put together. In his own words: “They were courtesans who, behind their veils, felt so much pain, and yet they will come in the evening to sing and dance. They pleased these men, they entertained these men, and then they returned to their dark world… In going digital, I made it even bigger. The Constitution is the biggest project I’ve done, it’s so huge. I had to do something special… to do it [Sarandos] proud.” Western audiences who have tasted mainstream Indian cinema with SS RajamouliIt is RRR Last year, you’ll find Bhansali’s equally larger-than-life films right up their alley. The filmmaker’s best-known recent work is a trilogy of period films — Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani And Padmavat – featuring the actual married couple Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh. The Constitution currently does not have a release date. You can watch the teaser here and read the show’s official synopsis below: A place where courtesans were queens, where love and betrayal wove the threads of succession. Are you ready to immerse yourself in the beauty of Heeramandi?

