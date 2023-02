Bill Maher urges Congress to follow Hollywood’s lead (video)

Bill Maher has an interesting solution for bringing peace between Republicans and Democrats and doing real work for the country. And where better to turn for an example of how to work with people you despise while producing a good product than Hollywood? On Real Time Friday with Bill Maher, the host and comedian began by revisiting the disrespectful display of the right during President Bidens’ State of the Union address and warned that one day a real fight would break out on the floor of Congress, and when it did, don’t say, I didn’t tell you it was coming. Showing footage of Marjorie Taylor Greene acting during the State of the Union address, Maher asked: Why is this chick so hyper? She looks like “Cocaine Bear”. I mean, if she was four and acted like that, they’d arrest her stepdad. Honey, sit down. This is Congress, not Waffle House at three in the morning. It’s OK to be crazy, stop being so needy. But according to Maher, the flood of explosions and constant verbal battles between the parties are the canary in the coal mine, warning the country that democracy is in danger. He does, however, have a suggestion for how Liberals and Conservatives can get along and make government work again by taking a lesson from Hollywood. Maybe in the past I would have said that we needed to find a way to love and respect each other again, but honestly I think that bus has sailed that’s why tonight I would like to suggest that our political leaders are learning a lesson from the people who work in one of America’s most successful industries. This one, show business, and understand something very basic – you can do great things and still hate yourself. It would be easier to name great films where the principles doesn’t hate each other, Maher said. Mad Max: Fury Road editor says Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy don’t want to touch, they don’t want to look at each other, they wouldn’t face each other if the camera wasn’t actively rolling. But the movie works. Director Roman Polanski hated his leading wife Faye Dunaway so much that he refused to give her a bathroom break so she [peed] into a cup and threw it in his face. The film they made together: Chinatown, which ironically talks about the hoarding of water. And he continued with other examples, of Eddie Murphy and Coming to America director John Landis not getting along with Debra Winger hating Shirley MacLaine so much during the filming of Terms of Endearment that she farted in the face. by MacLaines. But the movie didn’t stink, Maher joked. Why doesn’t this work in governments? He asked. Because I’m telling you the list of people who dropped everything and said, I know we hate each other, but we have a film to make, it’s long and impressive. The government must learn to do the same. Yes, here in terrible, horrible, immoral show business, we hate each other and yet we still do our job – make your kids communist and gay. Watch the entire New Rules segment in the clip above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/bill-maher-urges-congress-lead-by-hollywood-example-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos