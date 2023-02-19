Ice-T joined by his wife Coco and daughter Chanel at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Michael Buckner/Getty Ice-T poses with his wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ice-T is a multi-hyphen by all means, but perhaps his most important role is just that at home.

At the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for the rapper and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Friday, Ice-T, 65, was joined by his relatives including his wife Coco Austin, 43, and their daughter Chanel, 7.

“Let me scream my family,” Ice-T said near the end of her speech. “My son, my daughter, Coco my wife. [Chanel], who is obviously able to stand behind one of these podiums one day. She’s not afraid of the stage.”

During the ceremony, Ice-T wore a chic navy hat and mostly black and navy outfit to celebrate with loved ones. Austin wore a partial cheetah print dress, while their daughter opted for a coordinated look with her dad, including a black cardigan and navy dress. After all, she took the stage with her father for his speech.

“So proud of Ice,” Austin wrote on Instagram. “It was a great day!! #hollywoodstar”

Also present at the ceremony were some of Ice’s closest peers in the industry, including Ice CubeChuck D, Dick Wolf and his long Law and order costar Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay, 59, was one of the few names to speak at the event, calling Ice-T a “real deal” and a “true blue, genuine, unwavering friend” who she considers ” the OG of friendship”.

“As simple and as deep and as glorious as it is, and I know you know in your heart and in your marrow how full the word ‘friend’ is when I tell you, but I’m going to explain it anyway . You have been such a joy in my life,” she said. “You are the embodiment of loyalty. You tell the truth. You keep it real.”

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS — Ice-Ts Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony — Pictured: (L) Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, February 17, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay pose for a photo

During Speech by Ice-The wore a pair of sunglasses he said were “unfashionable”, basically to cover the tears when Hargitay, Wolf and Chuck D gave touching speeches about him.

“I never thought I would really get a star? I mean, the way my life was going was what you could go up in Hollywood and fly,” he said. “We were really there causing real trouble. And that was just out of the question. Show business was just out of the question.”

He then reflected on his background in hip-hop, and later his role in Mario Van Peebles’ 1991 film. Jack’s New Town forced him to play. And after thanking his friends for being part of his journey that has since led him to the long-running TV show, he shared a few words with the “haters”.

“Last, but not least, I want to say thank you haters, because you guys really get me up in the morning and be the best that I can be,” he said. “All the naysayers, all the people who wanted to end my career, now I’m on the Walk of Fame b—- ass motherf——, and that’s the motivation! You gotta let the les hate motivate you.”

“If it hadn’t been for the enemies, I certainly wouldn’t have made it, I swear to God,” he continued. “I’ll give you so much more to hate in the future.”