Bollywood makes film about Mughal emperors





CARACHI:

Bollywood’s next historical project starring Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dharmendra in lead role chronicles around Mughal Emperor King Akbar and the ensuing bloody battle between his sons for the royal throne . On the same day the theatrical trailer for the Mughal succession drama was released on social media, a teenager at the 14th Karachi Literature Festival asked a panel of filmmaker Nadeem Baig, actors Kubra Khan, Shahzad Sheikh, Shamim Hilaly and the writer Bee Gul why don’t we ever make films about our history and especially about the Mughal Empire – like the rest of the world does. “I agree that we should make films about our great rulers, but they are very expensive,” laughs Baig. “So we usually bring them here from overseas. Let’s just watch what others are doing right now,” he said of the rich historical periods of Pakistani films. The trailer for Taj – Divided by Blood summarizes the reign of King Akbar (Naseeruddin) who is looking for a worthy successor for his great inheritance leading to a bloody battle between his sons for the throne. Unlike most rose-tinted romantic stories of the Mughal era, Taj – Divided by Blood promises to be full of drama, politics and tragedy; jealousy, deceit and betrayal; love, lust and romance; arts, poetry and architecture and above all it is a bloody war of succession in the quest for power. Written by Simon Fantauzzo and directed by Ron Scalpello, Taj – Divided by Blood stars Naseeruddin as King Akbar, Aditi as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah Badussha as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Queen Ruqaiya Begum as Padma Damodaran, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Chishti. Aditi, who plays Anarkali in the war-themed series, told Hindustan Times that she was afraid to try the role. “When I was asked to play Anarkali, I was as scared as I was excited. Anarkali is an iconic character, her beauty and grace were considered unmatched and enchanting beyond imagination. I was intimidated at first and especially because of how it was portrayed by the fascinating Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam,” she said. Inspired by real facts, Taj – Divided by blood, a 10-episode family and estate drama series, will air on the OTT platform Zee5 from March 3, 2023.

