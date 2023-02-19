Now the real work begins on the possibilities of a Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

This editorial represents the consensus opinion of the Editorial Board of The Daily Herald

It seems a bit inappropriate to invoke Winston Churchill and World War II in a reflection on the Bears’ conclusion of their deal to purchase the old Arlington Park racetrack. But Churchill’s phrase certainly fits the Arlington situation:

“Now is not the end,” Churchill intoned with his famous growl after one of the Allies’ first victories in the war. “It’s not even the beginning of the end. But maybe it’s the end of the beginning.”

In short, there is still a lot to do before even considering releasing the orange and blue shovels.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in particular, is counting on this finding. Now that the closing of the $197.2 million sale allows the city to start making the case directly to the Bears, it promises to show that Chicago has a better business case to present to the NFL franchise than the suburbs.

On this point, we would be surprised. The suburbs certainly have a very strong business case to present on the merits of a $5 billion sports and entertainment complex in what is now, as Arlington Heights Police Chief Nick Pecora, during a site visit Thursday, just 2200 W. Euclid.

In an “open letter” on Wednesday, the Bears repeated a description of what the complex could mean for both them and the region.

“If we continue, the development of the Arlington Heights property would be one of the largest megaprojects in Midwestern history,” the statement said. “The eventual construction of a stadium-anchored development is expected to create more than 48,000 jobs, generate $9.4 billion in economic impact for Chicagoland’s economy, and provide $3.9 billion, according to analysts. new labor income for workers in the region.”

The statement goes on to envision nearly 10,000 long-term jobs, $1.4 billion in annual economic benefits for the region, and more than $600 million in annual labor income for workers in the region.

The shutdown is mounting the pressure on the competition between the city and the suburbs, but it’s also true that both sides face serious and hard work in the financial trenches to find the kind of support that will be at the heart of the Bears decision. .

For Arlington Heights, that primarily means finding a way to generate revenue that can be accounted for by local taxpayers and that won’t impose undue hardship on local school districts. No one knows what it is today, and it’s too early to speculate. As we noted in an op-ed last Sunday, Arlington Heights Democratic State Senator Ann Gillespie ventured on an intriguing option – the potential use of certain tax evasion tools called TIF and PILOT. The intriguing thing about his proposal is that it depends on the state making the necessary reforms to the mechanisms, which have been subject to abuse and misuse by pushy developers and overeager communities.

Yet it is important to remember all the work ahead of us. Infrastructure designs and estimates. Commercial and entertainment visions to be clarified. Problems related to such trivial but critical issues as drainage.

It’s “exciting” to contemplate, as the bears themselves have declared. But we are still a long way from even the beginning of the end.