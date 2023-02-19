Allu Arjun to make Bollywood debut with SRK’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan has already broken all box office records and become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. He returned to the big screen after four years. After the massive success of Pathaan at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan, is expected to perform well. It is set to release in June this year and will be the actor’s first production to cover all of India. According to the latest information we have, Allu Arjun will play a suspenseful role in the upcoming thriller.

After 130 days of filming, Shah Rukh will complete the project in another 30. The source claimed he will play a dual role in a suspenseful chase streak in Mumbai in the final stage while rejoicing in Pathaan’s victory. The source claimed that he will play a dual role in a suspenseful chase sequence in Mumbai. Jawan would be different from Pathaan even though it would be an action movie, a source close to the project told the portal. It is known that Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi have important roles. Besides all these celebrities, Thalapathy Vijay would also have a spectacular cameo. While all of these actors were more than enough to get us excited, the most recent information regarding actor Pushpa really got us excited.

According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun will make his Bollywood debut with SRK’s Pathaan. “Allu was offered a role that plays a very important role in the story of the film,” a source said. The narration took place yesterday, and although Allu Arjun has yet to give his nod, Atlee hopes he will do the film. Casting for this specific part was quite difficult for the director as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. “Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we expect and wish that it is a yes from him.

On June 2, Jawan is set to premiere in theaters. Along with Jawan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is SRK’s third release of the year. It also features a leading role for Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to debut in theaters in December 2023.

Read also : Shah Rukh Khan will surprise fans of the movie Jawan-DEETS Inside!