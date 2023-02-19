Win or lose at the Baftas, Goonies star Ke Huy Quan takes home the award for Best Hollywood Comeback | Everything everywhere all at once

Even if Ke Huy Quan fails to win a Bafta, his happy Instagram account and his own personal happy ending in Hollywood have already earned him the unofficial accolade of star of the 2023 awards season.

Quan up for a British Academy Award for his role as affable laundromat owner Waymond Wang in Everything, everywhere, all at once arrived in America as a refugee from Vietnam in 1979. At the age of 10, he accompanied his brother to an open audition for a movie and ended up winning the role which turned him into one of the most recognizable child stars of the 1980s. He played the Chinese orphan Short Round in the 1984s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Harrison Ford taught her to swim while filming in Sri Lanka. A year later, he starred as Data in The Gooniesthe seventh-highest-grossing American film of 1985.

After a fantastic start, Quan quickly found that good roles for Asian actors were few and far between. When there was one, he said, the role was very stereotypical and every Asian in Hollywood was fighting for it. In his twenties, he pivoted to work as a stunt choreographer and was sure his acting career was over.

Watch the 2018 hit romantic comedy boobies rich asian made Quan want to give her one last chance, and her first audition led to Everywhere. But production wrapped in March 2020, just as Covid lockdowns hit the world, and Quan only worked after the film finally hit cinemas last year. By then he was so broke he had lost his medical insurance. Now, the film has turned out to be a huge hit and Quan has been nominated for all major acting awards for his comeback role.

With Michelle Yeoh in Everything, Everywhere, Everything at once. Photo: Allyson Riggs/AP

In an interview on American television, Quan said, “I thought everyone forgot about me, but since the movie came out, there’s been so much positivity and kindness.

Naturally, that was a lot to take in. He said W Magazine: I grew up in a very traditional Chinese family so I worked hard to keep a lot of my emotions inside. I cried more in the past six months than I cried in the previous 20 years. Hearing all these wonderful comments from people about how much they missed me on screen made me very emotional.

Rebecca Sun, Editor-in-Chief for Diversity and Inclusion at Hollywood journalist, said: The comeback stories don’t get much more perfect than Quan potentially becoming an Oscar winner with his first major role in 40 years. But it’s infuriating that his talent has been on the bench for four decades, it’s an indictment of Hollywood’s imagination and creativity that no one has given him the opportunity to show what he could do.

Nowhere is Quans children’s fun in a candy store more apparent than on her instagram account. He records the events, dinners and ceremonies he once dreamed of attending. He is now guest of honor. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years, that photo is available now. And at a gala in December, actors Sean Astin and Jeff Cohen took the stage for a mini-Goonies reunion and give him an award.

With Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Quan has also proven himself a master of selfies, posting snaps with everyone from Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise to activist Malala Yousafzai all looking as thrilled to be with him as he clearly is. be with them. He even developed a signature accessory: a wide-eyed lapel badge, a nod to his EverywhereCharacters love stickers with the same design.

With upcoming roles on the Disney+ show Loki and the TV adaptation of the graphic novel chinese born americanthis might just be the first of many awards seasons spent on the red carpet.