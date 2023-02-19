Entertainment
The Miami City Ballet presents the second show of the season, “Modern Masters”, in Kravis
Breaking away from classical and neoclassical ballet styles, the dancers of Miami City Ballet shone in their ability to perform a range of modern and contemporary works Friday night at the Kravis Center.
Modern Masters, the second program of the MCB season, lived up to its title, as it featured the timeless and masterful works of two pioneers of modern dance: Martha Grahams Diversion of Angels and Jos Limns The Moors Pavane.
First appearing in the same program by a professional company, the works were a return to clarity of form and commitment to artistry, with impeccable costume and lighting design, showcasing experiences of consistent dancing at the highest level.
As the curtain opened on Graham’s beloved 1948 work, a beautiful and powerful image was revealed: Chase Swatosh with his hand outstretched like a crown above Dawn Atkins’ head, as she stood majestically like the woman in white against an exquisite blue background. Throughout the work, Grahams honoring women was articulately expressed by the female protagonists, including Juliet Hay (Woman in Yellow) and Katia Carranza (Woman in Red).
Atkins’ memory is distinct, as she elegantly stretched out in jaw-dropping arabesques before floating into the most beautiful lean. Here, modern art has been realized as the simplicity of design superbly executed.
Classical ballet and the Graham technique use a codified vocabulary, demanding clarity of movement and discipline of the body; and although very well done, there were demonstrated limitations when the practice was not a ritual: the amplitude of the spiral torso; the depth of contraction, pushing the limits to awaken the emotional core; and transition to and from the floor in fourth position.
In what was arguably the best work of the night, The Moors Pavane delighted audiences as their spellbinding drama unfolded.
Impeccably cast and danced by Renan Cerdeiro (The Moor), Swatosh (His Friend), Hannah Fischer (His Friends Wife) and Carranza (The Moors Wife), Limns’ masterpiece allowed dancers to deliver thrilling performances , compelling in their storytelling and emotion. connection. Complementing the luxurious costumes and expertly crafted spatial design. John D. Hall’s lighting, based on Tom Skelton’s original design, was just awesome.
Of all the stars on display Friday, the one who shone brightest was Carranza, who danced in three works: As the Woman in Red, she performed effortless side tilt extensions as she walked across the stage in Diversion of Angels”; as The Moors Wife, she was a compelling actress; and in Petrichor, created by Pontus Lidberg, she proved to be an experienced master of movement.
The first of two world premieres, Resplendent Fantasy, by Amy Hall Garner, was a cheerful three-part quintet, costumed in vibrant turquoise and red. The work was cheerful and lively, and the dancers seemed to be genuinely enjoying themselves. Although the piece has been described as a tribute to the marriage of music and movement, the score by Oliver Davis, Jonathan Dove and Komitas Vardapet sometimes overwhelmed the cast of five.
Garners’ primarily ballet vocabulary was peppered with modern dance sensibilities. After observing his creative process in the studio, the work seemed to be created spontaneously, guided by Garners’ musicality. Although the lovely Samantha Hope Galler was featured, it was Francisco Schilereff who caught my eye with her flexible torso and overall charisma.
After two intermissions and a break, which seemed excessive, we arrived at the fourth and final work, Lidbergs Petrichor, The Smell of Earth After Rain, set to a Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Philip Glass, with visual design elements by Brandon Stirling Baker (lighting), Jason Carpenter (projections) and Andrea Spiridonakos (costumes).
One by one, the dancers entered and found their place in an opening tableau, which then served as a thematic return point. With an abstract intention, tangible elements of atmosphere and relationship were perceived. Strong visual design using color contrast and spatial definition added a layer to the work that has propelled the program technologically to the present day.
Lidberg comes across as a sophisticated, thoughtful artist whose work possessed an uncommon dimensionality and sophisticated knowledge of touch. In this work, there was an equitable environment and a sense of communal existence, whether the dancers were conceived as humans or birds.
If there was a favorite creature in this evocative and curious alternate reality, however, it would be Nathalia Arja; as she reveled in her solo whipping, once again demonstrating her potential to rise above the herd.
If you are going to
Kravis Center: The Modern Masters program will be presented at 1 p.m. on Sunday
Broward Center: Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and at 2 p.m. on March 5
|
Sources
2/ https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/story/entertainment/dance/2023/02/18/miami-city-ballet-performs-second-show-of-season-modern-masters-at-kravis/69918650007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the great Maratha warrior on his birthday
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress
- Dahlgren claims bronze on the final day of the SEC Championship
- What do you do when an old Tafe campus is bought for a $50 million makeover? Fill it with art | mona
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress
- Boris Johnson buys luxury listed house with moat
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new king of camera phones
- Prime Minister Modi praises BTR foresters – The New Indian Express
- Turkey’s Internet Responds to State After Deadly Earthquake
- Penn State men’s hockey falls to Minnesota in heartthrob overtime | Penn State Men’s Hockey News