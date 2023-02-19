The Miami City Ballet presents the second show of the season, “Modern Masters”, in Kravis

Breaking away from classical and neoclassical ballet styles, the dancers of Miami City Ballet shone in their ability to perform a range of modern and contemporary works Friday night at the Kravis Center.

Modern Masters, the second program of the MCB season, lived up to its title, as it featured the timeless and masterful works of two pioneers of modern dance: Martha Grahams Diversion of Angels and Jos Limns The Moors Pavane.

First appearing in the same program by a professional company, the works were a return to clarity of form and commitment to artistry, with impeccable costume and lighting design, showcasing experiences of consistent dancing at the highest level.

As the curtain opened on Graham’s beloved 1948 work, a beautiful and powerful image was revealed: Chase Swatosh with his hand outstretched like a crown above Dawn Atkins’ head, as she stood majestically like the woman in white against an exquisite blue background. Throughout the work, Grahams honoring women was articulately expressed by the female protagonists, including Juliet Hay (Woman in Yellow) and Katia Carranza (Woman in Red).

Atkins’ memory is distinct, as she elegantly stretched out in jaw-dropping arabesques before floating into the most beautiful lean. Here, modern art has been realized as the simplicity of design superbly executed.

Classical ballet and the Graham technique use a codified vocabulary, demanding clarity of movement and discipline of the body; and although very well done, there were demonstrated limitations when the practice was not a ritual: the amplitude of the spiral torso; the depth of contraction, pushing the limits to awaken the emotional core; and transition to and from the floor in fourth position.

In what was arguably the best work of the night, The Moors Pavane delighted audiences as their spellbinding drama unfolded.

Impeccably cast and danced by Renan Cerdeiro (The Moor), Swatosh (His Friend), Hannah Fischer (His Friends Wife) and Carranza (The Moors Wife), Limns’ masterpiece allowed dancers to deliver thrilling performances , compelling in their storytelling and emotion. connection. Complementing the luxurious costumes and expertly crafted spatial design. John D. Hall’s lighting, based on Tom Skelton’s original design, was just awesome.

Of all the stars on display Friday, the one who shone brightest was Carranza, who danced in three works: As the Woman in Red, she performed effortless side tilt extensions as she walked across the stage in Diversion of Angels”; as The Moors Wife, she was a compelling actress; and in Petrichor, created by Pontus Lidberg, she proved to be an experienced master of movement.

The first of two world premieres, Resplendent Fantasy, by Amy Hall Garner, was a cheerful three-part quintet, costumed in vibrant turquoise and red. The work was cheerful and lively, and the dancers seemed to be genuinely enjoying themselves. Although the piece has been described as a tribute to the marriage of music and movement, the score by Oliver Davis, Jonathan Dove and Komitas Vardapet sometimes overwhelmed the cast of five.

Garners’ primarily ballet vocabulary was peppered with modern dance sensibilities. After observing his creative process in the studio, the work seemed to be created spontaneously, guided by Garners’ musicality. Although the lovely Samantha Hope Galler was featured, it was Francisco Schilereff who caught my eye with her flexible torso and overall charisma.

After two intermissions and a break, which seemed excessive, we arrived at the fourth and final work, Lidbergs Petrichor, The Smell of Earth After Rain, set to a Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Philip Glass, with visual design elements by Brandon Stirling Baker (lighting), Jason Carpenter (projections) and Andrea Spiridonakos (costumes).

One by one, the dancers entered and found their place in an opening tableau, which then served as a thematic return point. With an abstract intention, tangible elements of atmosphere and relationship were perceived. Strong visual design using color contrast and spatial definition added a layer to the work that has propelled the program technologically to the present day.

Lidberg comes across as a sophisticated, thoughtful artist whose work possessed an uncommon dimensionality and sophisticated knowledge of touch. In this work, there was an equitable environment and a sense of communal existence, whether the dancers were conceived as humans or birds.

If there was a favorite creature in this evocative and curious alternate reality, however, it would be Nathalia Arja; as she reveled in her solo whipping, once again demonstrating her potential to rise above the herd.

If you are going to

Kravis Center: The Modern Masters program will be presented at 1 p.m. on Sunday

Broward Center: Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and at 2 p.m. on March 5