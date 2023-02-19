Did the revival change Hollywood?

“Tr,” arguably the best film of 2022, whichever film the Academy decides to honor, is a film about contemporary culture wars that refuses to take part. It depicts the yawning generation gap between liberal seniors and progressive juniors in many cultural institutions, illustrates the powerful influence of cancel culture and #MeToo, and wields both forces credibly (whether hallucinatory or supernatural). ) to propel the spiraling descent of its main character, Cate Blanchett’s fictional bandleader Lydia Tr.

And all of this in a spirit of controlled ambiguity, from a vantage point outside the forces it portrays – a point that allows for varying judgments to be made about the loss of the main character, in the same way as comparable falls in the real life.

Most of the arts are not so independent of their own cultural matrix, which is why the model in the Age of Awakening – or whatever name you want to give to the distinctive form of social justice progressivism that has swept through elite institutions in recent years – is for cultural territory to either be colonized by the new rulers and shibboleths, or to develop a reputation as an anti-revival resistance zone.

Examples of the first category are legion, from museum conservation to young adult fiction; Stand-up comedy and Substack essay writing are questionable examples of the second category. (Although, yes, there are plenty of progressive comics and Substackers.)

But movies are an interesting case. Has film policy changed so much since, say, the middle years of the Obama administration?

“Tr” happens to be a movie about awakening (and a whole lot more). But is there a current of awakening in the cinema

which is unique to our time in the way we look back and see certain films embody the leftist cynicism of the 1970s or the Reagan patriotism of the 80s?

It’s a tricky question because Hollywood still produces a lot of movies that lean explicitly left (as well as a lot of movies that lean more tacitly right – like all Christopher Nolan movies and most horror movies). So simply identifying films with a liberal message tells us little about what has changed in recent years.

The politics of a film like James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, for example – about a pristine ecosystem despoiled by settler colonialism and defended by native resistance – could reasonably be described as woke. But these are just the same policies as in the 2009 original, which was made at the high tide of post-racial optimism and technocratic liberalism, and which recycled archetypes that date back to movies like “Dances With Wolves”.

Likewise, last year's class war film series – "The Menu", "Triangle of Sadness", the ugly "Glass Onion" – leans left in a certain direction, but not in a way that seems specific to the progressivism of this era.

It’s clear that the Age of Social Justice has influenced representation in Hollywood (but not enough, if you think “The Woman King” deserved an Oscar nomination). There’s a more diverse cast, more minority-led projects, a certain premium on non-white and female-centric narratives.

And when people remember the cultural politics of that time, the controversies over representation will no doubt be recalled: the fan wars over “The Last Jedi,” the backlash of all-female “Ghostbusters,” and so on.

But the push for diversity has not necessarily affected a broader thematic transformation. Having more roles for racial minorities in comic book movies hasn’t particularly radicalized the bland politics of the Marvel juggernaut. (Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger gets the best lines in “Black Panther,” but he’s still the bad guy.) And in the wider blockbuster industry, there’s more continuity than change over the last decade.

In prestige cinema, meanwhile, you can identify a few key moments and films that seem emblematic of political change: .

The following year’s Best Picture nominees included two films that could lead any revival movie schedule decades from now: the excellent “Get Out,” with its Obamaphilia horror send-off white, and the not so excellent “The Shape of Water”, with its alliance of underling identities beating Michael Shannon’s cishet villain Cold Warrior. (There’s a great essay to be written on 2008’s “Get Out” and “Rachel Getting Married,” two very different takes on interracial romance and kind, white liberals as Obama-era bookends.)

But the lineup of high-profile films since 2017, including this year’s list of top nominees, does not indicate a dramatic transformation in Hollywood’s default political worldview. Declining audiences are the change that matters, and while some politically themed movies have been part of the tanking’s recent fall, the box office failure of movies like “The Fabelmans” and “Babylon” and even ” Tr” cannot be chalked up until the industry wakes up and goes bankrupt.

It’s a matter of entertainment, not politics.

In one place, however, I think you can see a clear political-cultural shift: in children’s films, animated films and Disney films in particular, which show a real disjunction somewhere in the 2010s. There’s diversification and multiculturalism, with old European fairy tale tales having their last hurray in “Tangled” and “Frozen,” then giving way to the Polynesia of “Moana,” the Southeast Asia of ” Raya and the Last Dragon” and Colombia’s “Encanto”.

But beyond that, there are also big thematic shifts, which seem tied to the new kind of progressivism.

Romance is emphatically out; a kind of therapeutic management of traumas and family dramas intervenes. The antagonists cease to be personal villains and become more and more structural or miasmic; conflict is born out of misunderstanding, accident, or environmental degradation instead of jealousy or the will to power.

Or the real villain is an authority figure who has misled everyone into unnecessary conflict: the focus is on deconstructing false histories and family mythologies, or at least waking up the cast spell by the stories of previous generations.

Older Disney films, especially those from the 1990s, often put a liberal-individualistic luster on traditional fairy tale structures, with brave heroines who self-actualize and find adventure and their soulmates in life. shadow of a clumsy, ignorant or unsympathetic older generation.

In films of this era, beginning to some extent with “Frozen” and developing more fully thereafter, the older generation is still generally misguided or unsympathetic, but the spirit of individualism is diminished. The objective now is to cultivate the alliance, to embrace brotherly relations and friendships, rather than to fall in love, with the magical adventure a kind of group therapy for the community, a source of reconciliation more than of transformation.

And too much adventure is somewhat frowned upon too. As Sonny Bunch of The Washington Post recently noted, 2022 brought two major children’s releases, the Disney-Pixar production “Lightyear” and Disney’s “Strange World,” which were films about explorers whose message was effectively anti -exploration, teaching their protagonists to stay home, embrace sustainability and settle for lowered expectations – almost as if their creators had read Tema Okun a little too much and decided that the hero’s quest was just another facet of white supremacist culture.

“Lightyear” and “Strange World” were also commercial disappointments, and it’s not clear to me that any of the children’s films whose themes I’ve just described are particularly powerful or memorable as a work of art. art in itself.

But that may be precisely what makes it a useful indicator. Like the average action movies of the 80s, this kind of children’s entertainment is kind of a background music or cultural wallpaper for our time. Not necessarily what the kids want, but what the culture wants for them.

Not an awakening cinema in a grand and obvious way, but an ideological philosophy that spontaneously creeps in on a Saturday afternoon when the whole family is tired and out of ideas. But at least there’s a Disney+ subscription and the remote is handy.