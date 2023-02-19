Deep Water: “Root Cellar”, by Helene McGlauflin





This week’s poem, Helene McGlauflins Root Cellar, opens up a ray of summer sunshine set aside for the winter months. I love this journey of poems below, which feels both mythical and deeply personal, and savor how the speaker finally finds herself enlightened from within. McGlauflin is a writer, counselor and yoga teacher. She has published two collections of poetry: “Tiny Sabbath” (2010) and “Teacher, I Honor You” (2016). She is also the author of numerous articles found in books, magazines and small presses and the book “Calm and Alert: Yoga and Mindfulness Practices to Teach Self-regulation and Social Skills to Children” (2018). She lives with her husband, Bruce, in Brunswick. root cellar

By Helene McGlauflin The smell of the ground first reaches you on the way down,

face brushed by cobwebs, hand fixed on rail

even the moldy darkness is a comfort in this

place dug by the strong, attached to

ward off famine in a belly of earth. You keep

happy company here with carrots, turnips, potatoes

pickles and in one corner mason jars of light You remember storing them on that high summer day

when the sun shone continuously on the water

spreading small petals of light on the surface,

the flickers multiplying as you watched, your

face welcoming a certain warm blush. Breathe

you filled and then covered all the inner jars you could,

sealing in this living luminosity

reassured that it could be stored for those dark days before

solstice when each cell complains of loss of light Attracted by moths, you take the pot in your hand, hungry for pop

of broken seal, bring the rim to the mouth, pour out the precious preserves

down, in, running through every vein until every cell is lit

with a confidence that, as the cold and despair lurk outside, you

never starve if you can get down, back to your store,

sit in a corner among jars in the half-light, trust in calm,

silent light Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer living in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in conjunction with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Root Cellar” copyright 2016 by Helene McGlauflin, reprinted from Teacher, I Honor You: Poems Honoring Young People, Parents and Teachers (Finishing Line Press 2016). It appears with permission from the author. ” Previous Beside the Table: EMT learns the backstory of the profession Following ” ‘Rough Sleepers’ follows a doctor’s relentless efforts to treat homeless patients

