Actor Taraka Ratna died after battling for 23 days





Taraka Ratna | Photo credit: @vamsi84/Twitter

After battling for 23 days, actor Taraka Ratna died at Bengalurus Narayana Hospital on Saturday. He was 40 years old and is survived by his wife Alekya Reddy and daughter. His body is being transported to Hyderabad by ambulance and his last rites are likely on Monday. The actor, who is the grandson of legendary NT Rama Rao and son of Mohana Krishna, collapsed due to heart problems in Kuppam on January 27 while taking part in his cousin and TDP leader Nara’s padayatra Lokesh. He was immediately transferred to a local hospital in Kuppam and later to Bengaluru for better health insurance. Despite his best efforts he was unable to make any progress and after 23 days in intensive care he breathed his last on Saturday. His wife Alekhya Reddy, who was his childhood friend, and his daughter were with him in hospital when he died. There were reports of his health improving over the past few days and American specialists were also flown in for treatment, but he was unable to survive. Taraka Ratna made her debut in 2002 in the Telugu film Okato Kurradu number. His film debut caused a sensation since nine films were released on the same day with him in the main role. He has acted in about twenty films, including Yuvaratna, Bhadradri Ramudu, Amaravathi And Nandeeswarudu. But he did not find much success although his first film was a musical success. Taraka Ratna also appeared in a web series 9 hours recently. Messages of condolence poured in from family and the movie world mourning his death at a young age. His uncle and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaghanmohan Reddy, Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and actor Chiranjeevi were among those who offered their condolences. TDP leader Nara Lokesh tweeted saying he would miss the loving voice that called him Bava and should take a break from his ongoing padayatra in Andhra Pradesh to pay his respects to his cousin. The actors’ fans shared his photos with his uncle Balakrishna and other family members. Actor Mahesh Babu tweeted Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon my brother… My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones. Acor Konidala Chiranjeevi tweeted this, Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic untimely demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such a brilliant, talented and loving young man.. gone too soon! Sincere condolences to all family members and fans! That his soul rests in peace!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/actor-taraka-ratna-passes-away-after-battling-for-23-days/article66526670.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos