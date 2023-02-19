Chris Hemsworths chef Sergio Perera reveals Hollywood star diet secrets behind ripped physique

A Michelin-trained chef who works with Chris Hemsworth has revealed the secrets of Hollywood actors’ diet, including the eating habits behind his ripped physique and takeout meals.

Sergio Perera, who is from Spain but now lives in Sydney, has been helping the nutrition star for many years to bulk up or shred for his world-famous roles – including Thor.

The celebrity chef says the typical Australian actor’s day on the plate usually consists of a 50/30/20 diet – 50% protein, 30% carbs and 20% fat.

These are generally high quality protein, carbohydrates from cruciferous vegetables and low moderation of whole grains and high quality fat sources mainly from fish and/or fish oils, olive oil, nuts and seeds,” Perera tells 7Life.

Chef Sergio Perera has worked with Chris Hemsworth for years on fluffing and shredding. Credit: Provided

Hemsworth in the 2022 film – Thor: Love and Thunder. Credit: marvel entertainment

One of the things he noticed the actor struggled with was portion sizes.

I think the quantities were a real challenge, says Perera.

Chris is a naturally very big guy with a very strong and athletic body, so building muscle requires significant calories which can be overwhelming at times.

We would offset some of that by replacing some meals with smoothies and filling them with nutrients.

But on the other hand, when he has to be very lean for a role, the calorie deficit can be quite difficult mentally because he likes high quality food.

It burns a lot of energy due to its size and strength, so shrinking can be a mental struggle, but it’s the challenge that makes our spirits stronger.

Always snack

Perera says Hemsworth’s schedule can get busy, so he always makes sure there are snacks nearby.

Before a film, he will focus on land clearing. That means he’ll focus on how his body feels, he says.

Does he feel lethargic? Foggy? Water retention? These are all indicators of something not serving his body, no matter how healthy it may seem.

During a shoot, he eats several snacks such as fresh smoothies, cold pressed juices, homemade protein bars and salads with high quality protein.

Afterwards, it will generally allow itself to relax and eat whenever the urge arises – allowing the body to enjoy whatever it craves in moderation while doing light exercise, relaxation and meditation. .

Depending on the role he’s playing, Perera says he would help the actor bulk up and shred.

The chef helped the star with nutrition to prepare for her roles – including Thor. Credit: Greg Funnel

The chef says the actor avoids certain ingredients when working on building muscle.

Avoiding grains and dairy is most important because they slow down the process and take longer to break down, he says.

Once he bulked up, the star would keep his protein intake high to maintain his physique.

It would temporarily remove all grains and sugars, Perera says.

Gym & Tonic Cocktail

Every morning, Hemsworth would spill an energy and fat-burning cocktail consisting of two shots of espresso, mixed with two teaspoons of MCT oil, topped off with tonic water.

I call it a Gym & Tonic, explains Perera.

MCT oil helps maintain your caffeine intake without a drop in blood sugar, allowing you to have much longer energy levels.

Perera with Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky. Credit: Greg Funnel

To gain muscle faster, the Spanish chef says it’s vital for Hemsworth to have a protein shake immediately after training.

One of my favorite concoctions consists of two hydrolyte tablets dissolved in purified water, one serving of branched chain amino acids in powder or tablet form, and a double dose of a protein powder isolate high quality of your choice, he said.

Additionally, when trying to gain muscle, it’s important to maintain high protein levels and hydration.

I like to add a few extra branched chain amino acids to two liters of water that my clients can sip on while they work out.

The actor usually eats a full meal consisting of lean protein, vegetables, and a little starch like rice or potatoes.

He says Hemsworth typically takes a zinc or magnesium supplement on an empty stomach an hour before bed.

It helps with restful sleep and muscle tissue recovery, Perera says.

The chef also offered insight into the cast’s fasting schedule.

He once did intermittent fasting where he ate nothing before noon and nothing after 6 p.m. which helped him a lot for many things such as reducing inflammation, increasing metabolism and increasing concentration and energy levels, says Perera.

Sometimes he fasted longer if a specific movie called for it and sometimes he just allows his body to relax and give him what it needs when it feels like it.

The body has an incredible ability to adapt, so it’s good to keep it guessing in order to continue to get the desired results.

Depending on the role he’s playing, Perera says he would help the actor bulk up and shred. Credit: Provided

He suggests drinking pure water or water with lemon as it greatly helps in flushing out toxins.

A glass of warm water with lemon juice or apple cider vinegar also helps keep your digestive system strong, he advises.

Perera says Hemsworth’s portion sizes vary — depending on his roles.

This varies per meal and per project. Sometimes 1 g per kg of body weight. Sometimes double and sometimes half, he says.

Go-to meals and guilty pleasures

The professional cook shared Hemsworth’s all-time favorite meals.

He likes a good hearty salad with a steak, says Perera.

He is also a big fan of beef stews or any type of slow-cooked stew filled with protein, vegetables, and bone broth.

Hemsworth’s sugar cravings include good quality chocolate and ice cream.

Perera teaches her celebrity clients – including Leonardo DiCaprio – how to create and stick to healthy eating habits. Credit: @lifesansandy

Perera says there are secrets he gives to his celebrity clients — including Leonardo DiCaprio — on how to create healthy eating habits and, more importantly, stick to them.

Cook what you like

Learn to cook what you like to eat so you understand what’s in it, he says.

Get everything from high quality resources and pay attention to how you feel after eating.

Be creative and try new things. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean you hate it. Most people who don’t like the taste of something probably undercooked it.

Your first experience always dictates what you think of it. It’s like if you’ve never tried a fresh oyster and the first one you try is three days old.

The flavor puts you off and maybe even makes you sick. You’ll never eat this again, so do it right the first time.

He adds: My whole philosophy is to help clients master their own bodies.

We need to listen and watch how our body reacts and feels to our food choices. Our body has an incredible ability to heal and grow stronger.

Learn to master it.

Sergio Perera will be at the Human Kind Summit at Sydney’s Luna Park from March 16-18 to talk about all things food and nutrition.

