Airbnb celebrates “The Phantom of the Opera” with a one-night stay at the Palais Garnier

Who wants to live like everyone else? Airbnb is honoring The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s longest-running show, by inviting two guests to spend the night at Paris’ historic Palais Garnier, the location that inspired the beloved novel and musical. On April 16, The Phantom of the Opera will bow out in New York after more than 35 years in production. To date, it will be played in 15 countries. To celebrate its magnificent run, Airbnb is collaborating with the Opéra National de Paris to transform one of the most exclusive rooms in the Opéra du Palais Garnier, the Loge d’Honneur, into a guest room. This prestigious box, once reserved for dignitaries, will be decorated in red gold and gold with design elements inspired by the musical. Guests will have a bird’s eye view of the auditorium and stage from the bedroom. Phans will be able to follow in the footsteps of the Fantme and book a night in the mythical underworld where it all began at the historic Opéra du Palais Garnier in Paris, Airbnb said in its press release. Guests will also be able to haunt the halls of the iconic building, including a visit to the real underground lake, the Ghost House, featured in the famous novel. A full night of entertainment is on the bill. A private ballet will be performed by the dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet. There will also be an exclusive recital performed by the artists of the Paris Opera Academy, accompanied by champagne and appetizers. Dinner will be served at the Foyer de la Danse, a historic rehearsal room used by dancers to warm up before a show. Gaston Leroux, author of the Phantom of the Opera, the novel from which the musical is taken, used the Palais Garnier as the setting for the plot. French Emperor Napoleon III commissioned the famous Paris Opera during the Second Empire. The novel is inspired by events that took place at the location in the 19th and early 20th centuries and was first published as a serial in the daily newspaper Le Gaulois in the early 1900s. inspired Andrew Lloyd Webers’ musical, The Phantom of the Opera. My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many over the years, said Vronique Leroux, great-granddaughter of the French novelist. It’s the perfect time to pay homage to him and welcome the phans to the famous setting of his beloved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay. On March 1, Airbnb will only accept one online reservation for the Palais Garnier from 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. The one-night stay will take place on July 16, 2023, and will cost only 37 euros (the number of the opera box.)

