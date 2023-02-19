Art fair visitor breaks Jeff Koons’ balloon dog sculpture





The balloon dog sculptures made famous by Jeff Koons mimic their twisted latex inspiration so closely that some observers might think they would fit better in a circus than an art gallery. But the fragility of these seemingly floating sculptures was highlighted on Thursday when visitors to a Miami art fair saw a bright blue porcelain dog worth $42,000 fall and shatter into pieces. The sculpture, which measured approximately 16 inches high and 19 inches long, was perched on a transparent pedestal at Art Wynwood, an art fair in downtown Miami where more than 50 galleries from the United States and the abroad present works until Sunday. At the art fairs VIP preview party on Thursday, art collectors and other aficionados were thronging when a woman knocked over Koons’ sculpture, shattering it into at least 100 pieces.

Before I knew it, they were picking up the pieces of Jeff Koons in a dustpan with a broom, said Stephen Gamson, a art collector and artist who said in an interview on Saturday that he saw the sculpture fall.

Mr Gamson said he was about to show the sculpture to the group he was with when he saw an unidentified woman tapping the sculpture with her finger, knocking it off its plinth at a stand run by Bel-Air Fine Art, which has galleries in the United States and Europe. At first, Mr Gamson said, he thought the fall might have been part of a staged performance, but then he noticed the woman blushing and art fair staff members rushing in. Suddenly, the porcelain shards had a larger audience than the hundreds of intact paintings and sculptures that surrounded them. The Miami Herald reported the accident on Friday. Wynwood Art could not be immediately reached on Saturday.

The scene looked a bit like a car crash on the freeway, where people start staring, then there’s traffic, then it gets this big thing, Gamson said. As an art collector, he spotted an opportunity and asked a woman working at the gallery if she was willing to sell him the broken pieces. He said she was still considering the offer. There are thousands of balloon dog sculptures by Mr. Koons around the world in shades of orange, red, magenta, yellow and blue. Some of these dog sculptures stand over 10 feet tallwhile others stick to a simple 10 inches. A giant inflatable nylon version of the sculpture has decorated the stage at several Jay-Z concerts in 2017. Mr. Koons did not respond to requests for comment. Last year, he said his next big project was to send mini-sculptures to the moon. Gallery owners and museum curators must strike a balance between making works accessible and protecting them from a well-meaning, but perhaps distracted, public. In recent years, observers of historical relics and carvings have damaged an 800-year-old coffin, a sculptural wall clock and an illuminated pumpkin.

Cdric Boero is the district director for France and business development for the Bel-Air Fine Art galleries, which featured the sculpture. He was managing their booth at the art fair when he heard a loud noise and saw that the sculpture had crashed to the ground. Life came to a standstill for 15 minutes with everyone around as security, he said on Saturday. Mr Boero said the day after the fall, while talking with fair organizers, one of his colleagues spoke to the woman who toppled the sculpture. She said, I’m really, really sorry, and she just wanted to disappear, he said. The shards of the sculpture are now stored in a box, waiting for an insurance company to examine them, said Mr Boero, who had a diplomatic eye on the incident. He noted, with a laugh, that the number of these blue balloon dog sculptures had now increased from 799 to 798, increasing their rarity and therefore their value. It’s a good thing for collectors, he says.

