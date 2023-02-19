Law & Order comedian and actor Richard Belzer dies at 78 WSB-TV Channel 2

Richard Belzer, the beloved stand-up comedian and actor who played curmudgeonly detective John Munch for decades in the Law & Order franchise, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old.

>> Read more trending news

Longtime Belzers manager Eric Gardner confirmed to CNN that he passed away peacefully early Sunday morning. A longtime friend, writer Bill Scheft, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died at his home in Bozouls in France after facing several health issues. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, Scheft told Fox News Digital.

Belzer’s cause of death was not immediately released.

News of the actors’ deaths was first shared on social media on Sunday by Laraine Newman, a Saturday Night Live original cast member who worked with Belzer from the mid-’70s to the ’80s. according to TMZ.

I am so sad to learn of the passing of Richard Belzers, Newman wrote. I loved this guy so much.

She remembered Belzer as one of the funniest people ever and a master of mob work.

I am so sad to learn of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. One of the funniest people of all time. A master of crowdwork. Very expensive RIP. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Belzers’ cousin Henry Winkler also paid tribute to the actor on Twitter.

Rest in peace Richard, he wrote.

Belzer was legendary on the New York comedy scene in the 70s and 80s, Rolling Stone reported. He was the first warm-up act chosen for Saturday Night Live audiences, according to AARP.

In the early 1990s, he landed the role of Munch. The character first appeared on NBCs Homicide: Life on the Street in January 1993 and went on to appear in several Law & Order spin-offs and other shows, including The X-Files, The Wire, Arrested Development and 30 Rock, according to CNN.

In a statement obtained by VarietyLaw & Order creator Dick Wolf called Munch an iconic television character.

I first worked with Richard on the Law & Order/Homicide crossover and loved the character so much that I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original SVU characters. The rest is history, it says Variety. Richard brought humor and joy to all of our lives, was a consummate professional and will be greatly missed by all of us.

Belzer never auditioned to play Munch but was brought in to read for the part after executive producer Barry Levinson heard him on The Howard Stern Show, The Associated Press reported.

I would never be a detective. But if I was, that’s how I would be, he once said, according to the AP. They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissent and conspiracy theories. So it was really fun for me. A dream, really.

Belzer retired in 2013, CNN reportedalthough he reprized it for an appearance in Law & Order: SVU in 2016, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Friends and fans took to social media to remember Belzer.

Richard Belzer is dead. It was an original. One of the greatest, baby. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

Old friends disappear.

Belzer passed away today.

Love to his family.

In happier times, this is us days before we sell the town hall.

We practically started our career at the same time in New York.

He made me laugh a billion times.

RIP Belz pic.twitter.com/uc39kvxRSD —Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was one of the nicest and most welcoming cast members when I was on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss to Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer. pic.twitter.com/oI4PzLr04I — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was just hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad that he passed away. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 19, 2023

Belzer is survived by his wife, Harlee McBride, and stepdaughters, Jessica and Bree, according to ET online.

Richard Belzer through the years 1978: Richard Belzer during a guest performance on “Saturday Night Live” on March 25, 1978. (NBCU/NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images, file)

Last notable deaths:

Cox Media Group 2023