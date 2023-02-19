SVU Actor and Comedian Turned 78 – Deadline





Richard Belzer, who played type as a tough New York cop on SVU Law and Order after a long career in comedy, died at 78. His death was first reported on social media by his friend, actor Laraine Newmanof Saturday Night Live fame. “I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing.“, she wrote on Sunday. “I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL.” “We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. One of the funniest people of all time. A master of crowdwork. Very expensive RIP,” Newman added. In the 1970s, Belzer was the warm-up comedian for Saturday Night Live, and appeared several times during its early seasons in small pieces. He also made memorable appearances in movies like Fame And Author! Author! In the 1980’s. RELATED: Hollywood and Media Deaths in 2023: Photo Gallery and Obituaries “Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” said show creator and producer Dick Wolf. “I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/’Homicide’ crossover and loved the character so much that I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original ‘SVU’ characters. The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy to all of our lives, was a consummate professional and will be sorely missed by all of us. A statement from NBC and Universal Television praised Belzer’s work. “Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer play Det. John Munch – whether on ‘Homicide’ or ‘Law & Order: SVU’ – for four decades will never forget how well he inhabited this character. -loved to make him his own.His professionalism, talents and dedication to craftsmanship have made him a mainstay in the industry, but it’s his humor, compassion and loving heart that has made him family Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. Belzer took on the role of host of the cable TV show Warm properties, where he was memorably choked out by wrestler Hulk Hogan. Belzer continued the wrestlerthe parties have come to an agreement. His next role was as Detective John Munch in Homicide: life on the street, a concert that lasted 122 episodes. He also made appearances on X files And Crazy of you. From there it started Law and Order: SVUa role that spanned 20 seasons. In 2016, Belzer published the book Hit List: An in-depth investigation into the mysterious deaths of witnesses to JFK’s assassination. His other books include UFOs, JFK and Elvis: conspiracies you don’t have to be crazy to believe And Dead Wrong: Clear facts about the country’s most controversial cover-ups.

