The actor and comedian was 78





Richard Belzer at the “Raging Bull” 25th Anniversary Celebration and Collector’s Edition DVD Release … [+] – After Party at Cipriani’s in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic) MovieMagic Richard Belzer, who began his career as a comedian and morphed into his iconic role as police detective John Munch for the first time in Homicide: life on the street then in Law and Order: SVU, among other television series, died today. He was 78 years old. There are no details as of press time on the cause of his death. I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing, original tweet Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. One of the funniest people of all time. A master of crowdwork. Very expensive RIP. Born on August 4, 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Richard Belzer began his career as a comedian in various New York clubs. He participated in the Channel One comedy group which satirized television and became the basis for the 1974 cult film The grooved tubein which he appeared, and he was the audience warm-up comedian in the early seasons of Saturday Night Live. He made three appearances on the late-night variety show. After small roles in films like Fame (1980), Author! Author! (1982) and scarface (1983), Belzer made the rounds as a guest star on various television series, including Illegal work, miami viceAnd Frivolities. He had a recurring role in the original the flash in 1991 and in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman before making his debut as John Munch in Homicide: life on the street in 1993. After Homicidehe immediately became John Munch in Law and Order: SVUwhere he appeared until 2013. He also guest starred in dramas X files, Rhythm, Law & Order: Jury Trial And Thread; and comedies development stopped, 30 RockAnd The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> His last appearance as John Munch was in a guest shot on Law and Order: SVU in 2016. Belzer was also a published author, writing four books about his belief in conspiracies to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. He retired from acting in 2016 and has been married and divorced twice.

