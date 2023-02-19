op-ed – Songs of Despair: Why always choose a Bollywood hit?

Why should the content of a school curriculum be incompatible with the occasion being celebrated? Why always choose a Bollywood hit?

Many schools in Kolkata have recently picked up this trend. They need Bollywood movie song songs for every occasion observed in their institutes. Why should the content of a school curriculum be incompatible with the occasion being celebrated? Why always choose a Bollywood hit? Has it become the only mode of cultural expression for students and teachers alike?

A few years ago, I was invited to a school event in Calcutta. The institute had organized a farewell ceremony for its students. The students bid farewell to their elders by singing songs from various Hindi films and only Hindi films. One of the songs, Give me some sunshine, was taken from the movie, 3 idiots. Its context was significant. An engineering student, who lost a year because he couldn’t complete his project on time, sang this song as a wish to get rid of a time-centric, goal-oriented curriculum. goals. Also, in the next scene, he commits suicide. What message was the school trying to convey to its audience by incorporating this painfully consequential song? Was it to show the dark future of the education system in this country? Or was it to send the message to outgoing students that they should be mentally prepared to face the obstacles that lay ahead?

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in a school; the students danced to the tune of Radhaa song by student of the year. Was this the perfect way to pay tribute to teachers? The truth is that senseless populism prevails even in schools. Anything popular has to be approved, whether it’s in a neighborhood pandal or in a school.

But why can’t an unreleased or non-filmic tune become popular?

I once asked a public relations officer at school (many schools have public relations these days): well, couldn’t you have organized the program with something other than these movie songs popular? She politely replied, What to do, sir? That’s what parents want these days.

I was appalled. Parents want it? But why? How come parents decide the content of a school event? Is it schools or a business organization with a particular focus on its stakeholders?

What I understood is that if the schools do not keep pace, they risk losing students and, therefore, their source of remuneration.

What could be the implications of this populism? Whether Ma tujhe salaam is the only song sung to observe Independence Day, would students ever be taught to appreciate the patriotic songs of DL Roys or, for that matter, Nazruls Karar oi louho kopat?

A school event begins with a bhajans. Fair enough. It is Kanha so ja zara by Baahubali, an exceptional composition. But then again, was it the only bhajans who had come to the mind of the organizers? Is it a bhajans at all? Haven’t they heard of genuine bhajans? Is it because these aren’t as popular?

The restriction of knowledge can lead to the impoverishment of the intellect. Keeping up with the times doesn’t necessarily mean a blind endorsement of everything popular. Maintaining cultural diversity is the collective responsibility of administration and teachers.

It would be wrong to include all schools in this discussion. Conventual or missionary schools remain an exception to this trend. But their number is insignificant compared to the neighborhood schools that are springing up like mushrooms.