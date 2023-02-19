SVU actor Richard Belzer dies at 78

Actor Richard Belzer, best known for his role in the beloved police procedural “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” died Sunday at the age of 78, NBC confirmed in a statement Sunday.

Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian who eventually found his way onto the big screen, starring in several television series over the years.

Universal Television and NBC released a joint statement on Sunday offering their condolences at the news of Belzer’s death.

“Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer play Detective John Munch, whether in Homicide or Law & Order: SVU for four decades, will never forget how much he inhabited this beloved character to do so. his,” the statement read.

“His professionalism, talent and dedication to craftsmanship made him a mainstay in the industry, but it was his humor, compassion and loving heart that made him family.”

Representatives for Belzer did not immediately respond to NBC News’ requests for comment.

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Belzer became a warm-up comedian for Saturday Night Live in 1975 before eventually starring in a few episodes, according to his IMDB biography.

He then made a series of guest appearances in various films and TV shows, eventually landing 10 episodes of the 1990 series “The Flash”, his longest running TV gig at that time.

But then, in 1993, Belzer landed a regular role on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” a drama series about the Baltimore Homicide Department. It was the first time he appeared as John Munch, a detective who would soon become synonymous with Belzer.

He’s appeared as John Munch on other shows, such as “The X-Files” and “The Wire,” but it was his role on NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” that made him stand out. the actor a household staple for generations.

Munch’s obsession with conspiracy theories and dry humor has made him a fan favorite.

Belzer was on over 300 episodes of the show and left in Season 15, his character retiring from the New York Police Department. Her last appearance was in 2016, making a brief return to help then-Lt. Olivia Benson with a case.

Mariska Hargitay, who plays Benson, said on her Instagram account Sunday that she loves Belzer, “now and forever.”

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light and your singular vision of this strange world,” she said. “I feel blessed to know you, to adore you and to work with you, side by side, for so many years. How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already.”

Dick Wolf, the creator of the “Law & Order” franchise, called Detective John Munch “one of television’s iconic characters” in a statement posted to Wolf Entertainment’s Instagram page.

“I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original ‘SVU’ characters. The rest is history,” Wolf said. “Richard brought humor and joy to all of our lives, he was a consummate professional, and he will be greatly missed by all of us.”

In addition to his comedy and acting, Belzer was a published author. He wrote two books alone with Simon & Schuster, “I Am Not A Cop!” and “UFOs, JFK and Elvis: Conspiracies You Don’t Have to Be Crazy to Believe.” He also co-wrote “How to Be a Stand-Up Comic”, according to its author page.

Laraine Newman, original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” tweeted a tribute to Belzer, recounting rediscovered memories of their early friendship.

“I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL,” Newman said. “We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for lobster. One of the funniest people ever.”

Bill Crystal also tweeted about Belzer, calling it “simply hilarious”.

“A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he passed away,” Crystal wrote.

Comedian Marc Maron called Belzer original,

“One of the greatest, baby. I loved that guy,” Maron said.

Former “SVU” writer and showrunner Warren Leight said Belzer was the first actor to welcome him when he joined the show.

“Open, warm, acerbic, smart, surprisingly kind,” Leight tweeted. “I loved writing for Munch and I loved being with Belz.”