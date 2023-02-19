Anti-Bollywood novel Age of Vice lifts the veil on corruption, inequality and organized crime in India | Culture

Cultural codes can determine how things are read. Already qualified as an editorial phenomenon, the novel The age of vice won’t read the same in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where its author, Deepti Kapoor, was born as it does in Los Angeles, where producers are rushing to turn it into a TV series.

As Indians navigate the various tensions within their society, from ancient caste segregation to the more contemporary division based on income, Americans can be entertained by the legal mafias and forbidden passions that dominate The age of vicein the manner of The Godfather.

The novel published in early January also drew comparisons to Stieg Larssons Millennium criminal epic. Like the late Swedish author, Kapoor scans the darker side of her country, examining the sexual violence, abuse of power, collusion between politicians and organized crime, as well as the alcohol and drug addictions of her protagonists.

However, the most unexpected literary reference came from the writer herself at the end of an interview with EL PAS in a Lisbon café. Kapoor moved to the Portuguese capital four years ago with her English husband. On a cold winter morning in mid-January before posing for photos on the Praa das Flores, a famous square Kapoor shared her enthusiasm for Rafael Chirbes. A prominent Spanish author who died in 2015, Chirbes published several novels about the post-war state of his country.

I read Crematorium [and was] totally fascinated, because I saw my story reflected in this world of corruption and speculation that he tells.

The age of vice is a 600 page novel. It will be followed by two other parts, which will complete a trilogy that will total nearly 2,000 pages. In 2019, it was the most searched work at the Frankfurt Book Fair. It has everything that attracts readers: crime, corruption, tyranny, conspiracy, debauchery and in small doses love, admiration and loyalty. There are also three main characters handcuffed by a tragic fate that rarely appear in Bollywood musicals.

Unsurprisingly, the book has sparked a bidding war between 20 television production companies, all of which are battling for the audiovisual rights to a novel that will be distributed in 16 countries. The author is still digesting the success of his work.

I have never experienced anything like this before. my first novel [A Bad Character] was short, with few reviews, let’s just say it died out early. It’s a trilogy that will have a series on television: it’s a kind of product. I’m still trying to figure out how to put it all together. It’s a strange feeling.

Kapoor’s second book had an even more difficult path to publication than the first. Set in the world of yoga, an activity she was familiar with from her time as an instructor, it did not generate editorial interest.

My agent at the time encouraged me to write about rich people I knew who had crazy stories much like Delhi’s Gatsby, with very rich people causing a lot of pain because they have power and hide behind their wealth.

Disregard for the suffering of others leads The age of vice. It begins with the bogus jailing of a hit-and-run, which leaves five sidewalk dwellers who slept by the roadside dead. According to Kapoor, this is a very common phenomenon in his country.

There are traffic accidents in which suddenly the person who was behind the wheel ceases to be behind the wheel. A poor driver goes to jail in his place.

Kapoor composes a literary puzzle with three basic pieces: Ajay, the outcast, Sunny Wadia, the heir to a mafia family and Neda Kapur, a miscreant journalist. She was content to leave behind the novel about an Indian Gatsby and instead show the social complexity of the country.

India has never been perfect and has always been a poor country. But in the 1990s there was a financial crisis and reforms were introduced. We have slowly moved from a semi-socialist economy to a capitalist economy. Suddenly, money started flowing in many cities.

Writer Deepti Kapoor poses in Praa das Flores, a square in Lisbon, Portugal, in mid-January. JOAO HENRIQUES (JOAO HENRIQUES / THE COUNTRY)

From these economic freedoms and opportunities, a new middle class was born. This has benefited people like Kapoor, who studied journalism in New Delhi. However, all this urbanization and economic expansion with the arrival of multinationals attracted by the opportunities and the largest English-speaking population in the world have generated new social gaps. The suburbs grew rapidly, thanks to executive salaries.

The foundation of this world was built on extreme inequality and suffering, notes the author. I wanted to show the glamour, the opulence and the privilege, but also pull back the curtain to show the rot behind.

The new rot is superimposed on the old social segregation of Hinduism, the main religion of India where the Dalit caste has no rights. Despite the political advances made since the 1940s, with positive actions to promote their integration, discrimination is commonplace.

I think there is more knowledge about the atrocities committed against Dalits, but the violence, inequality and pain remain. Every day you can read a story about Dalits being beaten or killed. In rural India, the old customs are maintained, although in the cities, [these individuals] find a space to lead an anonymous life.

During his last trip to India, Kapoor met a young couple for his research.

They went to college and they work, but no one in the boys’ office knows that he is a Dalit, because if he says so, he thinks they will start treating him differently. There are still many painful stories.

In the novel, the falsely accused driver is Ajay, a Dalit who, as a child, was sold by his mother to settle a debt. He grows up to become an assistant to Sunny Wadia, the son of an all-powerful mafia boss. Sunny dreams of being bigger than her father, while abusing drugs, alcohol, food and sex, which is typical of the newly rich.

Western readers and Los Angeles producers love Ajay.

This is the heart of my novel. I got the inspiration when I was in the mountains, traveling through the Himalayas. I met a boy who had been sent by his family to work. He lived alone, like an orphan, but he was full of hope and optimism. I decided to combine his story with that of the young people who worked in the mansions of the rich.

When I was a journalist, I attended many parties where these young men were servants or drivers. They were always a bit withdrawn and always watching to make sure you didn’t need anything. I wondered about their life and their origins.

It is easier for an individual to break traditions than for a whole country to do the same. Kapoor broke some codes in her conservative family, which was affected after her father died when she was just 19. This loss was followed by that of her first boyfriend.

In addition to burying idealized dreams about college life, she became the family’s official rebel. She burned with pain and rage as she pressed the accelerator of her car, racing through the streets of Delhi, then a city rushing full speed towards furious capitalism, with all its opportunities and drawbacks. This fire burns in The age of vice. Pain and rage shaped her as a writer.

