Actor Richard Belzer, who played Detective Law & Order, has died





Actor, comedian and author Richard Belzer, best known for playing a cynical detective on the long-running TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has died, his friends and former editor announced Sunday. Belzer, 78, died early Sunday at his home in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. He had a lot of health issues, and his last words were, Fuck you, motherfucker, Scheft said. Tony Lyons, who published one of Belzer’s last books on conspiracy theories, praised him for his courage and nonconformity in a statement to HuffPost confirming his death. Richard Belzer was an incredibly brave man and his death is a great loss, especially at a time when the mass of men lead lives of sheepish conformity, said Lyons of Skyhorse Publishing. Actors Dann Florek (left) and Richard Belzer of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ attend the NBC Network Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 13, 2013 in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press Fellow actress and comedian Laraine Newman, who worked with Belzer on NBCs Saturday Night Live when he was a comedian and she was an original cast member, was among the first to react to the news of Belzers’ death. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. One of the funniest people of all time. A master of crowdwork. RIP very dear, she tweeted Sunday. Belzer was best known professionally for his portrayal of Detective John Munch in over 300 episodes of the NBC drama Law & Order. He also portrayed Munch in the Baltimore-based 1990s crime drama Homicide: Life in the Street. He left Law & Order: SVU as a regular series in 2013. Warren Leight, who worked as showrunner on Law & Order: SVU, called Belzer open, warm, acerbic, smart, surprisingly kind, while reacting to news of his death. I loved writing for Munch and I loved being with Belz. We felt this would be his farewell scene, he posted on Twitter while sharing a music video of Belzers final appearance on the show. Although Belzers’ character was mentioned occasionally on the show after his departure, he hadn’t been brought up in a while until an unexpected reveal last week. Munch’s former partner, Odafin Fin Tutuola, played by Ice-T, said Munch had moved back to Baltimore. He has taken his retirement. Guess he just ran out of gas, Fin said. I met a divorced female rabbi. And he bought out his old cop bar. It’s 1:30 a.m. He’s probably pranking a barfly. This skinny bastard had a punchline for every second of the day. Belzers’ books include a series of mystery novels, a humorous guide, and several publications on alleged cover-ups and conspiracies, including his latest co-authored book, Corporate Conspiracies: How Wall Street Took Over Washington. Belzer has written books that would certainly be widely censored by today’s mainstream media that have a stranglehold on what is presented as truth to the American people, Lyons said. In addition to unraveling conspiracies, real or suspected, the Beltzers website describes him as also particularly concerned with violence, gun control, and animal welfare and lists the nonprofit organizations for which he has encouraged support. These include the North Shore Animal Leaguea New York-based no-kill rescue and adoption organization, and the Brady Campaignwho advocates for gun control and against gun violence. If you’re a fan of The Belz, you probably already know that beneath that badass television image and caustic humor lies a big, soft, sloppy heart, reads its website. It supports key organizations in these areas and wants you to support them too.

