Who was Richard Belzer? Law & Order SVU actor dies at 78





Actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died aged 78. It was reported that he had been living in the south of France for some time. His cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding his death have been reported. None of his representatives have confirmed his death. Laraine Newman, an original player on SNL announced the news of his death on Twitter. She wrote, “Laraine Newman: So sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for lobster One of the funniest people ever A master of crowdwork Very dear RIP. Read also | Who was Leonard Belzer? Richard Belzers’ brother killed himself by jumping from Manhattan building in 2014 Who was Richard Belzer? Richard Belzer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 4, 1944. He grew up in a Jewish family, where he described his mother as often physically abusive. He even said his acting career started by trying to make his mother laugh to distract her from abusing him and his brother. After graduating from Fairfield Warde High School, Belzer worked as a reporter for the Bridgeport Post. He was expelled from Dean College, Franklin, Massachusetts. In 1972, after her first divorce, Belzer moved to New York and moved in with singer Shelley Ackerman. He started working as a comedian with Pips, The Improv and Catch a Rising Star. Belzer was the audience warm-up comedian for Saturday Night Live and made three appearances on the show between 1975 and 1980. Also Read | Richard Belzer: Net Worth, Age, Wife, Career, Family, Kids & More In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Belzer also tried his hand at a few small film roles. Belzer can be found on Sesame Street and in movies like Fame, Café Flesh, Night Shift, and Scarface. He appeared in a few music videos. In the late 1970s, he co-hosted Brink & Belzeron 660AMWNBC radio in New York. He was a frequent guest on the Howard Stern Show. Belzer hosted the afternoon show on Air America Radio, following Randi Rhodes’ departure from the network. Belzer was a regular guest on Alex Jones’ right-wing radio show. In the 1990s, Belzer appeared frequently on television. He was a regular on The Flash as a news anchor and reporter. In several episodes of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His character, Detective John Munch, became a fan favorite in Homicide: Life on the Street (19931999) and New York-based Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (19992013). Read also | Who is Harlee McBride, wife of Richard Belzers? His last appearance on SVU was in 2016. Belzer retired from acting at age 71 in 2016. Belzer married three times in his life. He was married to Gail Susan Ross from 196672 and boutique manager Dalia Danoch from 1976 to 1978. In 1981 in Los Angeles, he met 31-year-old Harlee McBride. McBride was appearing in TV commercials for Ford and performing in free theater when she met Belzer at the suggestion of a friend. The two married in 1985.

