Bollywood Badshah, indeed! Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is set to earn Rs 1,000 crore





Shah Rukh Khan star Pathaan is still going strong in his fourth week. The film, released on January 25, has already garnered Rs 981 crore at the global box office, Yash Raj Films tweeted. While the film is now aiming for the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide, it has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark when it comes to the domestic market. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan’s star has fetched Rs 493 crore so far. He further pointed out that with the Tamil and Telugu versions, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 crore at the domestic box office. “#Pathaan continues to score over the weekends picks up speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national channels + mass pockets witnessing an upward trend #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lakes, Sat 7 lakes. Total: 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: 511.42 cr. # Indian Affairs. Nett BOC,” his tweet read. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia and Manish Wadhwa in prominent roles. Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as RAW and ISI field operatives who fight against a group of mercenaries and their leader planning to harm India. Seeing the global success of the film, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earlier thanked the audience for bringing the cinema back to life. “We are all here extremely grateful – firstly, to the public, and secondly, to everyone in the media for supporting the film so much despite the fact that there may have been things that could have prevented the happy exit. of this movie,” the Pathaan actor said. Khan also took to his social media account and wrote: The sun is alone, it burns and comes out of the darkness to shine again. Thank you all for letting the sun shine on #Pathaan. It should be noted that Pathaan is the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club in the domestic market as it raked in around Rs 280 crore in 5 days. The spy thriller Shah Rukh Khans is the fourth film in the YRF spy universe after Salman Khans Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar-director Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2019). Also Read: WATCH: Deepika Padukone Flies Economy Class, Fans Salute Earth Actor Also Read: Pathaan Collection at Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Breaks Rs 500 cr Bar in India

