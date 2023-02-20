Shalin Bhanot meets Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and gives us a glimpse of how they met; writes “When the pictures are only perfect because of the memories!”







Shalin shared some photos with Om Shanti Om actor Arjun as they sat together in a cafe. Shalin looked handsome as he wore a yellow checkered T-shirt on top and a white T-shirt and black jeans. While Arjun was seen wearing a green colored sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. Bigg Boss 16 celebrity Shalin Bhanot is enjoying her life to the fullest after being out of the house. The actor, who was the show’s second runner-up, captured millions of hearts and the love fans have for him is proof of that. Shalin recently shared some photos with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.Shalin shared some photos with Om Shanti Om actor Arjun as they sat together in a cafe. Shalin looked handsome as he wore a yellow checkered T-shirt on top and a white T-shirt and black jeans. While Arjun was seen wearing a green colored sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. Shalin wrote When photos are only perfect because of memories! @rampal72

Take a look at the post: Fans commented on the post and wrote hilarious comments for the post. One of the fans said Mandli aapas me milke dinner kar rhi h or shalin, Arjun rampal K sath enjoy kr rhe he.. another person wrote This is an ongoing jabalpuria meeting, and another fan commented Two boys from Jabalpur Rock it. Recently, Shalin shared videos of his visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple as he offered his prayers after getting out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin revealed that he promised to come here as soon as he got out of the Bigg Boss house. Shalin also gave ladoos prasad to the media who were at the airport. Shalin also reacted to his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s wedding in March. Shalin said I haven’t met her yet and haven’t talked to her. I am very happy for her. May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It’s okay for people to move on and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and this is normal.

