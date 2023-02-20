



Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing acerbic detective John Munch in a number of NBC crime dramas, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, over more than two decades, has died, according to his manager. long time. He was 78 years old.

Belzer died peacefully early Sunday morning local time at his home in France, according to Eric Gardner, his manager.

Writer Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of the actor, told The Hollywood Reporter that Belzer had many health issues.

Belzer was famous for his role as Detective Munch, first appearing on NBCs Homicide: Life on the Street from 1993 to 1999. He reprized that role in the TV movie Homicide: The Movie in 2000 and also appeared as a famous detective in four episodes of Law & Order.

Belzer appeared again as Munch in Law & Order: SVU, where he became a series regular, appearing in 326 episodes between 1999 and 2016. Although his character retired in 2013, he returned in two more episodes after his departure.

Like Belzer himself, Detective Munch had a conspiratorial mindset, a Jewish background, and a dry sense of humor. His lean, cunning, bespectacled investigator has over time become one of the most recognizable cops in the history of TV crime shows.

I would never be a detective, but if I was, that’s how I would be, he said in a recent interview with The woofer tube. The character is very close to what I would be. They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissent and conspiracy theories, so it’s been a lot of fun for me. It was actually a dream.

The 9 Lives of Detective Munch

During his career, Belzer portrayed a detective on 11 television series, including The Wire and The X-Files. He made crossover appearances in the comedies 30 Rock, Arrested Development and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and his detective Munch was even made into a puppet in the Sesame Street skit. Special Letters Unit.

In a statement posted on Wolf Entertainment’s Twitter account, Law & Order producer Dick Wolf said Belzers Munch’s character is one of television’s iconic characters.

I first worked with Richard on the Law & Order/Homicide crossover and loved the character so much. I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original SVU characters. The rest is history, Wolf said. Richard brought humor and joy to all of our lives, was a consummate professional and will be greatly missed by all of us.

His colleagues, including chris melon and Mariska Hargitay, praised their co-star.

Goodbye my dear, dear friend, Hargitay wrote on Instagram. I will miss you, your unique light and your singular vision of this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you, to adore you and to work with you, side by side, for so many years.

Other good memories came from the comedians billy crystal, Richard Lewis And Laraine Newmanwhich distinguished his work from comic mob.

I don’t think there’s a comedian of our generation who wouldn’t cite Richard Belzer not only as a major influence, but also as the funniest guy, says Late Shows comedian and musician Paul Shaffer. evening by David Letterman. Now everyone goes up one.

Despite his career solving crimes, the Connecticut-born actor initially focused on comedy and is rooted in New York City. He appeared in comedy clubs around town, including Catch a Rising Star and The Improv, and was known for his unsympathetic commentary on political and social events of the time.

His breakout role came in 1974, when he starred opposite Chevy Chase in the counterculture film The Groove Tube, which featured a compilation of sketches featuring social commentary on ’70s TV shows. He then worked as a warm-up act for Saturday Night Live and appeared in a few sketches during its early seasons.

Belzer appeared in the hit 1980 film Fame while MC Later roles came in 1982’s Night Shift followed by Scarface with Al Pacino a year later. And in the 1990s, he appeared on superhero shows The Flash and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Then came the opportunity on Homicide. The network wanted a hunk to play the role, but filmmaker Barry Levinson cast Belzer as Detective Munch after hearing him on the radio. told the AV Club in 2010.

An established author, Belzer was a known conspiracy enthusiast and wrote the book, UFOs, JFK and Elvis: Conspiracies You Dont Have to Be Crazy to Believe. He has also written several comedies and novels, including I’m not a cop!a fictional story about a television actor who plays a detective and must solve the disappearance of his friends.

Belzer’s last credited role was in the 2016 film The Comedian starring Robert de Niro, in which Belzer portrayed himself.