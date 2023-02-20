Entertainment
Stella Stevens, star of The Nutty Professor with Jerry Lewis, has died at 84 Chicago Tribune
Stella Stevens, a prominent comedy star of the 1960s and 70s, perhaps best known for playing the object of Jerry Lewis’ affection in The Nutty Professor, has died. She was 84 years old.
Stevens’ estate said she died Friday in Los Angeles after a long illness.
Born Estelle Caro Eggleston in Yazoo City, Mississippi in 1938, she married at age 16 and gave birth to her first and only child, actor/producer Andrew Stevens in 1955 at age 17, and went on to divorced two years later. She began acting and modeling while at Memphis State University and made her film debut in a minor role in the Bing Crosby musical Say One for Me in 1959, but she considered Lil Abner to be his big breakthrough.
The head of publicity at Paramount made me a global sex symbol, Stevens told FilmTalk in 2017. He had me do a lot of layouts with photographers inside, outside, here and there, seen in different places, going to the best restaurants, meeting with wonderful actors and directors, those were the golden years of Hollywood. It was a very exciting time.
Soon after, she won the New Star Golden Globe, was named Playboy Playmate of the Month, and landed a deal with Paramount Pictures, leading to movies and Girls! Girls! Girls! with Elvis Presley, which she only agreed to do because she was promised a Montgomery Clift movie if she did. It was six miserable days of filming, she said, due to director Norman Taurog’s temper, although she said Presley was nice. Clift’s photo didn’t pan out either, at least with his promised co-star. It became John Cassavetes Too Late Blues, with Bobby Darrin.
Bobby was a very good actor, but as you can imagine, he was no Montgomery Clift, she said.
Next is The Nutty Professor as Lewis’ student, Stella Purdy, whom he is in love with.
Jerry Lewis had told Paramount bosses he wanted to cast the hottest ingenue working in the studio or something and so I got the gig, she said. We all tried to make the characters he created in the script special, wonderful, unique and if you ask me, I think that’s why the movie still holds up after all these years.
At Columbia Pictures, she appeared in The Secret of My Success, The Silencers, with Dean Martin, and Where Angels Go Trouble Follows, as a nun opposite Rosalind Russell. Other notable roles include Slaughter, starring Jim Brown, Sam Peckinpah’s TV movie The Ballad of Cable Hogue and The Poseidon Adventure in which she played Linda Rogo, the wife of Ernest Borgnines characters.
Stevens worked regularly on television in the 1970s and 80s, appearing in the pilots of Wonder Woman, Hart to Hart and The Love Boat and in series like Night Court, Murder She Wrote and Magnum, PI.
In 2017, shed says her favorite director she worked with was Vincente Minnelli on The Courtship of Eddies Father, from 1963. She also directed several films, the documentary An American Heroine, which was never released. , and The Ranch. She retired in 2010.
In a 1994 interview, Stevens said that she feared she would fail to bring out the best in her directors and that her ambitions had changed.
I wanted to be like my favorite actresses: Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich. I wanted to be like a whiff of youth and then when I got a little crow’s feet or old I’d be off screen, she said. But I also had the project to be a director… I saw (Bob Hope) at 83 years old making jokes and having fun. I then said that I never wanted to give up. I want to be like this man. I want to continue forever. I want to die on a movie set.
