Priyanka Chopra finally shows Malti’s face on Instagram, hugs with her | Bollywood

At this recent Hollywood Walk of Fame event for the Jonas Brothers, the face of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was finally revealed to the world. However, even after that, Priyanka and Nick did not share Malti’s face on their Instagram posts. But all that has changed now. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti is adorable, fans are excited to see her face for the first time. See the pictures)

On Sunday morning, Priyanka Chopra finally shared a photo showing Malti’s face on Instagram. She hugged her close and clicked a selfie from the top, showing off Malti’s pretty face and her pink jumpsuit. In a second photo, she appeared to be in bed with a shirtless Nick, holding Malti close to her while hiding her face with her hand.

She captioned her posts, Days like this. The post earned him many comments from his fans. These are the most precious days. Enjoy, wrote a fan. So beautiful!! Warm, commented another. Aww nicks still beautiful favorite ladies, read another comment.

A day after Valentine’s Day, Priyanka shared photos with Nick and Malti. The photo shows Priyanka posing for a selfie with Nick. The next photo shows Priyanka holding Malti in her arms, enjoying a view of the lake. The images were accompanied by a small note that read, “My forever valentines…Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.” Priyanka also shared a short video on her Instagram stories. “Everyday is Valentine’s Day with my Nick Jonas,” she wrote with the clip.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also held two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in January last year.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as Love Again and the Citadel series. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will be released on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She will star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another friendship story in the mold of cult hits Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Jee Le Zaraa would soon be on the court.