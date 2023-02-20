Black Excellence: the stars of news, sports and entertainment





SUNRISE, Fla. — In celebration of Black History Month, the Florida Panthers will commemorate the second annual “Celebration of Black Excellence” series recognizing members of the South Florida community who are making a difference. From black executives and educators to those in the culinary field, healthcare workers, members of the media and more, the Panthers ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ program will recognize those nominated by their peers, colleagues and families for the positive impact they are having in South Florida and beyond. The stories and achievements of the winners will be highlighted throughout Black History Month on FloridaPanthers.com and through the Panthers social media platforms @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE. In this week of “Celebration of Black Excellence”, the Panthers are proud to spotlight six stars of news, sports and entertainment.

Calvin Hughes Evening Presenter/Reporter, WPLG-TV “Local 10 News” Calvin Hughes speaks in front of a camera every weekday and every night. The cameras are emotionless. He hopes, however, that his presence on the news and in the community will radiate humanity, hope, positivity and possibility. Calvin has covered a wide range of stories in the South Florida community, but his name seems inextricably linked to his reporting in Haiti. He is proud and passionate about the work he and the Local 10 News team have compiled over the years in Haiti, the world’s first black republic. Calvin enjoys giving back to the South Florida community. Mentorship is very important to him as he is an adjunct professor at the University of Miami. He also recently began serving as president of the South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-SF), a role he plans to place a heavy emphasis on teaching and guiding the next generation of journalists. Under his leadership, members of the NABJ-SF chapter will host high school students from some of Miami-Dade’s toughest neighborhoods for at least one Saturday a month. Whether it’s ensuring hundreds of kids get backpacks full of supplies in Miami’s underserved communities, being a big brother to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami program, organizing countless non-profit events including the YMCA of South Florida or MCCJ, and just being a dad to his three kids, serving is a bliss. One of life’s greatest privileges is being a father, a role that defines Calvin. Edson Crevecoeur Senior Vice President of Strategy and Data Analytics, Miami Heat Edson Crevecoeur has a dual role at the Miami HEAT. He is Senior Vice President, Strategy and Data Analytics, as well as Chief Operating Officer of 601 Analytics – a proprietary data platform built in-house during his nine-year tenure. He helped empower and transform the HEAT and Miami-Dade Arena into businesses that make highly informed, data-driven decisions. Crevecoeur led the franchise’s transition to cloud-based technologies, integrating information from all industries into a single source of truth, accessible to the right audience, through the right channels at the right time. 601 Analytics, of which he is the architect, now offers his turnkey solution to other teams, leagues and companies in the sports and live entertainment industry. 601 clients include the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA and Ilitch Sports (Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings). Thanks to Edson’s work, the HEAT was recognized as a technology leader by industry giant Microsoft. Edson is an active supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, Dedication to Community, and is a member of the Durham Success Summit Advisory Board. He and his wife Gladys have four children and reside in Davie. Jason Taylor Professional Football Hall of Famer and Defensive Analyst, University of Miami Jason Taylor was a third-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 1997 and spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the team, retiring after the 2011 season. He also played for the Washington Redskins in 2008 and the New York Jets in 2010. Before announcing his retirement from professional football, Jason built a seemingly endless resume of athletic accomplishments, including AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and the Walter Payton NFL Man. of the Year in 2007. In his first year of eligibility, Jason was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In retirement, Jason held broadcast positions as an NFL analyst with ESPN, Westwood One Radio and the Dolphins Radio Network. He then spent several seasons coaching St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. Jason is currently the defensive analyst for the University of Miami football team. Jason has worked with numerous charities including the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, United Way, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, First Book, Habitat for Humanity and the Urban League. In 2004, he established the Jason Taylor Foundation (JTF) with the goal of building a better future for children in South Florida. In 2007, the Jason Taylor Reading Room, a comprehensive after-school program designed to address academic challenges among inner-city youth, particularly in the areas of literacy, was proudly launched in Miramar. The Reading Room also includes a Spoken Work Poetry component that has incubated a full-fledged network, now comprising nearly 60 schools across the state. The bluapple Poetry Network is growing rapidly with the launch of Louder than a Bomb Florida, which brings together school poetry teams to showcase the art form through friendly competition, while providing teens from diverse backgrounds with a common vehicle to writing and performance. based self-expression. Most recently, the Foundation launched the Jason Taylor Cares in Sports Network, intended to provide equitable access to sports industry resources and best practices, preparing students for future educational and career opportunities in the sports industry. field of sports. Since its opening, the JTF has donated over $10,000,000 in programs and services to benefit youth. Monique Kirkland Director of Creative Services, CBS Miami Monica Kirkland is an Emmy Award-winning Director of Creative Services for CBS Miami. It is committed to promoting the news that matters, while supporting primetime and syndicated programming, digital, sales production and community initiatives. Monica is always looking for ways to make a difference. Currently, she volunteers to mentor creative writers and producers starting out in the media industry with the National Association of Black Journalists. For more than 20 years, she has helped young women obtain the necessary funds and supplies for college through the Women of Tomorrow Mentorship and Scholarship Program. She believes that contributing time, whether professionally or in the community, can make the biggest difference in the lives of others. A proud HBCU graduate, Monica holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media Arts/Fine Arts Minor from Clark University in Atlanta and an MBA from Barry University. She is a member of Leadership Broward and the Greater Broward County (FL) Chapter of Links, Incorporated. Sandy Dorsainville Senior Cultural Curator, Maximillian Consultants Sandy Dorsainvil is the former manager of the Petit Complexe Culturel d’Haiti. She has facilitated cultural activities related to the fine arts for more than 10 years at the Complex and has made it an internationally renowned cultural institution. She is a senior consultant for Maximillian Consultants, whose vision is to preserve the native culture of all who come to the United States while embracing their contributions to the American fabric. What sets Sandy apart is his consistent dedication to authentic Haitian culture. Despite gentrification, limited resources, social justice upheavals and community immigration issues, Sandy has created a space in Little Haiti that celebrates Haitian culture and people on a daily basis. Wilkine Brutus South Florida Roundup & Palm Beach County Reporter Co-Host for WLRN Wilkine Brutus is co-host of South Florida Roundup and a Palm Beach County reporter for South Florida’s NPR station WLRN. The award-winning Haitian-American journalist produces articles on topics related to local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Prior to joining WLRN, the South Florida native was the former digital reporter for the Palm Beach Post, producing print and video profiles of community artists and entrepreneurs. Before that, he was an English educator and freelance journalist who amassed millions of views on his YouTube channel during his four years in South Korea. Brutus is best known for producing universal stories that examine the intricacies of human connection and cross-cultural experiences – how people from different backgrounds move through the shared spaces they call home. For WLRN, Brutus has captured the joy of the local arts and culture scene, held powerful leaders in impoverished communities, exposed government issues, shined a light on the new wave of opioid-related deaths, covered social unrest and the COVID impact. -19 had on the students. Brutus is a visiting faculty member and mentor at the Poynter Institute and earned his BS in Multimedia Studies from Florida Atlantic University.

