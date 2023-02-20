Zeenat Aman Comeback: Will Zeenat Aman return to Bollywood? Here’s what we know





There has been speculation that my appearance here is a sign of my return to the big screen. I'm a notoriously private person and I guess my unexpected sharing of photos with raised eyebrows." She added: "Ever since I was in the limelight at the age of 16, I have been at risk of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored and subject to gossip. I love this chance to look back on my life and work in my own words now that I'm in my 70s, and that too without any pressure from studios, companies or managers. Over the weekend, Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut with a photo of herself sitting in a chair and adopting an upright posture. She captioned the photo, "Laughing at the places life takes me. You're welcome…" FAQs: Who is Zeenat Aman?

Zeenat Aman is a veteran Indian actress and former model. List of movies in which Zeenat Aman has acted?

Zeenat Aman has acted in films such as Don, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharam Veer, Dostana, Manoranjan and others.

