Live! @ MURPHY PARK RETURNS IN MARCH Enjoy a wide range of FREE live concerts, a comedy night and plenty of food trucks





Live! @ MURPHY PARK RETURNS IN MARCH

Enjoy a wide range of FREE live concerts, comedy night and plenty of food trucks



Glendale, Arizona.The weather will soon start to warm up, so get your lawn chairs ready and head to Murphy Park in historic downtown Glendale in March, for our LiVE! @ Murphy Park Concert Series! This month-long celebration of music and entertainment includes 14 FREE nights of entertainment at the Murphy Park Amphitheater. Downtown comes alive with the soft sound of music and gatherings of friends. As the sun sets, the lights from the cafes will make Glendale’s beautiful downtown shine.

There will be live entertainment Thursday through Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. in March. The exciting lineup of bands scheduled to play includes bands specializing in a wide variety of musical genres. The fun also includes a comedy night. Live! @Murphy Park kicks off Thursday, March 2 with American artist Drew Cooper. See the full program below.

Complete range Date Name of the group Kind of music Thursday March 2 Drew Cooper Country Friday March 3 bad fish Sublime Tribute Saturday March 4 Comedy night Comedy Thursday March 9 One way sky Alternative rock Friday March 10 Traveler Tribute to travel Saturday March 11 Soul Power Band R&B, Soul, Funk Thursday March 16 Southern paths country rock Friday March 17 Spirit in kilt celtic rock Saturday March 18 Downtown Motown Thursday March 23 honest soulz classic R&B Friday March 24 crushed 90s cover band Saturday March 25 Mariachi Continental Aztec mariachi Thursday March 30 Sundressed indie-rock Friday March 31 jane and the jungle Oscillate Shoppers will find delicious food and shopping for everyone in historic downtown Glendale! Be sure to arrive early to dine and explore before the show. Food trucks will be on site each evening and they will also offer beers and hard seltzers for sale to sip during the shows! Murphy Park is in the heart of downtown Glendale at 58 and Glendale Avenues, with plenty of free parking. Join us to live! @ Murphy Park in March for entertainment, cool vibes and good times in downtown Glendale! For more information, please visitwww.glendaleaz.com/liveatmurphypark.















1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://glendaledailyplanet.com/live-murphy-park-returns-this-march-enjoy-a-wide-array-of-free-live-conc-p2595-96.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos