Top 10 Bollywood Action Movies





Girish Shukla Updated: 15 hours ago Follow Action movies have always been a popular genre, offering audiences an adrenaline-filled escape into a world of danger and excitement. From high-speed car chases to epic fight scenes, the best action movies have the power to captivate and entertain viewers from start to finish. The aforementioned top 10 action movies, with their thrilling car chases and intense fight scenes, are guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seat. Whether you’re an avid fan of the genre or just looking for a thrilling cinematic experience, these movies will give you an unforgettable ride. Pathane Featuring Shah Rukh Khan , ‘Pathaan’ was an action thriller that promised to be a high-octane adventure from start to finish, and it perfectly delivered what it promised, approaching the 1000 crore club. With heart-pounding action sequences and a captivating storyline, Shahrukh, John and Deepika are sure to keep audiences hooked. War Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff teamed up in “War,” an action-packed movie, directed by Siddharth Anand , which combined thrilling stunts with explosive fight scenes. With fast-paced action and intense drama, “War” is a must-watch for fans of the action genre. Singham Ajay Devgn ‘s Singham is a classic action movie that has become a cultural phenomenon in India. With its iconic catchphrases and epic action scenes, “Singham” tells the story of a righteous cop who will stop at nothing to uphold justice. Research In the captivating action movie “Wanted”, which stars Salman Khan as a sniper, the actor displays his unparalleled star power. Wanted is a famous Bollywood action movie that aficionados of the genre cannot afford to miss with its fast-paced action and gripping fight scenes. players’ players Akshay Kumar , as a gangster looking for his brother, stars in “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi,” a film that combines action, drama, and suspense into one thrilling cinematic experience. With its heart-pounding fight scenes and jaw-dropping action, “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi” is a classic Bollywood movie that is still remembered today. Karan Arjun Starring Bollywood goliaths Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, “Karan Arjun” is an epic action movie that tells the story of two brothers who are reincarnated to avenge their deaths. With its captivating storyline and unforgettable action scenes, “Karan Arjun” is a Bollywood classic that is always loved by fans. Shooting in Lokhandwala “Shootout at Lokhandwala”, an intense action film that depicts the bravery and bravery of the Mumbai Police Force, is based on a real incident. Action movie fans must enjoy “Shootout at Lokhandwala” because of its dramatic action sequences and heart-pounding tension. Tiger Zinda Hai “Tiger Zinda Hai”, with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif , mixes real drama with exhilarating action. “Tiger Zinda Hai” is a Bollywood action movie that did its predecessor “Ek Tha Tiger” justice with its realistic action scenes and standout performances. Sooryavanshi “Sooryavanshi,” an elevated action drama starring Akshay Kumar, seems like an exhilarating journey from start to finish. “Sooryavanshi” is guaranteed to keep viewers at the forefront of their attention with its violent fight sequences and compelling plot that involves Bollywood crime universe action heroes Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Doom The heist film “Dhoom”, in which John Abraham , Abhishek Bachchan and star Uday Chopra, blend fast-paced action, suspense and mystery. Dhoom is still considered a Bollywood classic today due to its thrilling chase scenes and standout performances. (For more celebrity gossip, movie reviews, entertainment exclusives and trivia, download the Mirchi Plus app.)

