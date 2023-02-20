Richard Belzer, comedian turned ‘Law & Order’ actor, dies at 78





Actor Richard Belzer, who turned his stand-up comedy chops into a career playing the iconic role of police detective John Munch in NBCs Homicide: Life on the Street and the Law & Order franchise, died Sunday. He was 78 years old. Mr Belzer was at his winter home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, with his wife, former actress Harlee McBride, and stepchildren when he died, his longtime friend Bill said. Scheft at the Washington Post. Scheft, who was making a documentary about Mr. Belzer, said he had had circulatory and respiratory health problems in the last years of his life. News of his death, first reported by the Hollywood Reporter, led to an outpouring of tributes from friends and colleagues in television and comedy who remember Mr. Belzer for his role as the beloved Munch, as well as a fulfilling career as a stand-up comic. Comedian Billy Crystal called him a genius at handling a crowd. Actress Marlee Matlin described him as one of the nicest and most welcoming actors when she was a guest at SVU. Actor Henry Winkler wrote Rest in Peace Richard. Several shared his most famous moments, including when he was knocked out by wrestler Hulk Hogan. Scheft said Mr. Belzer garnered less attention for his comedic roles than as a detective, but his stand-up comedy had inspired other comedians for decades. He’s known around the world as that character, Munch, who was TV’s longest-serving character when he retired, Scheft said. And yet, he is not known before that as one of the most influential comedians of the late 70s. He was legendary. Dick Wolf, the creator of Law & Order, said in a tribute job on Instagram that he first worked with Mr. Belzer on a crossover episode of Law & Order and Homicide and loved Munch’s character so much he wanted to bring him into SVU. The rest is history, wrote Wolf. Richard brought humor and joy to all of our lives, was a consummate professional and will be greatly missed by all of us, said Wolf. Mr. Belzer, born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, struggled with what he called a bitter childhood. His abusive mother died when he was 20 and his father committed suicide four years later. He took odd jobs, including a stint as a writer for the Bridgeport Post newspaper. In 1971, Mr. Belzer decided to try out for a role in an underground theater production advertised in the Village Voice. This role launched his career. He held other jobs as a stand-up comedian, including on Saturday Night Live when it launched in 1975. In the 1980s, Mr. Belzer hosted a late-night cable talk show, Hot Properties. In one of the show’s most notorious moments, Hogan placed Mr. Belzer in a chokehold as part of an on-air appearance that went too far. Hogan knocked Mr. Belzer unconscious before throwing his inert body to the ground. He was hospitalized, needed nine stitches and later sued the wrestling superstar. He used the colony to buy his homes in France, Scheft said. In 1993, the Baltimore-based cop show Homicide aired, making Munch a household name. Over the next 20 years, Munch appeared in at least 10 television series across five channels, usually sporting tinted wireframes and a cynical attitude. He was known for his interest in conspiracy theories, a trait shared by Mr. Belzer, who had written several books on topics such as UFOs and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Homicide cops fascinate me, he told the Post in 1994. Because of the nature of the victim and the perpetrator, they really find out a lot. These cops might sit down and talk to you about horse hooves or ashes or furniture, all sorts of things. It’s that Sherlock Holmesian point of using your intellect and not having to resort to your gun. A lot of guys probably never drew their guns, and they’re very proud of that. These guys are chess players. Mr. Belzer is survived by McBride, his third wife; his stepchildren, Bree and Jessica Benton; and six step-grandchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2023/02/19/richard-belzer-law-order-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos