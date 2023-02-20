Discover steampunk with a new exhibit at the Virginia Aquarium The Virginian-Pilot





Next time you visit the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, watch sparks fly as electricity is created with a roller and metal wand. Next, make music with air and electricity while playing a tune with a theremin instrument. If you want to see the world as Captain Nemo, lower an authentic diving helmet over your head. These interactive stations are part of the aquariums’ newest exhibit, Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure. The exhibition runs until May 14 and features interactive galleries inspired by innovators and historical figures of the late 1800s. Visionary writers HG Wells, Jules Verne and Mary Shelley are included in the exhibition along with four inventors Victorian era influencers: Isaac Singer, who developed the sewing machine; Thomas Blanchard, who worked on early automobiles; George Eastman, who helped popularize photography; and Jan Matzeliger, whose inventions made shoes accessible to as many people as possible. Caryl Thompson, the aquarium’s chief operating officer, said the museum chose Discover Steampunk as the life-changing exhibit because it complements centers focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM. “Discover Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure,” is a changing new exhibit at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center that runs through May 14. Lee Belote/independent As guests explore the exhibit, they’ll learn about authors and inventors from the late 1800s and learn how technology and innovation affect our daily lives, Thompson said. I love the visual impact of this exhibit, especially the archway leading into the changing exhibit. Galleries include photography, robotics, stories, sculpture, and interactive machines. Works by artist Bruce Rosenbaum decorate the exhibition. His uniquely designed Humachine, an eclectic, human sculpture that features antique clock faces, an electrical grid and a face, lights up when guests press the button. Guests will learn about Isaac Singer, who developed the sewing machine. In addition, the exhibition features other influential inventors of the Victorian era. Lee Belote/independent Chris Witherspoon, aquariums vice president of science education, said the steampunk exhibit was developed with the idea of ​​engaging guests with science and technology from an unexpected perspective. Instead of providing information about basic science content, steampunk tells the stories of people who have changed the way we see the world through their imaginative science fiction stories and the way we live through new creative technologies that they developed. She added that the section on George Eastman tells how he worked to make cameras accessible to everyone by developing smaller models. Crush of the weekend Weekly Find out the latest entertainment and arts news, then plan your weekend by watching what’s happening around Hampton Roads. We were all so used to taking photos easily with our phones that we don’t think about how photography got to this point, Witherspoon said. The exhibition emphasizes that learning science can be a rich interdisciplinary experience that combines hands-on exploration with history, literature and the arts. ___ What: Discover Steampunk: A Fantastic Hands-On Adventure When: Now until May 14 Or: Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Information: Discover Steampunk is included with regular admission. Call 757-385-3474 for more information or visit www.virginiaaquarium.com. Lee Belote, [email protected]

