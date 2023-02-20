Meet the Former President’s 4 Children – Hollywood Life





Image credit: Everett Collection

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been married to his wife Rosalyn since 1946, and they share 4 children and 8 grandchildren

In February 2023, it was announced that Carter was in hospice care at home

Former president Jimmy Carterthe longest-lived US President at 98, entered hospice care at home on February 18, 2023. The 39th Commander-in-Chief decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive palliative care instead of further medical intervention after a series of short hospital stays, according to a statement from The Carter Center.

The sad news comes after the Georgia state senator had an incredible humanitarian career following his four years in the White House from 1977 to 1981. He became synonymous with Habitat for Humanity and worked without release as ambassador to poor countries, which earned him the Nobel Prize. Peace Prize in 2002.

When I was president of the most powerful and influential nation in the world, I had more total influence over peace and progress and things like that, Jimmy said in a 2017 interview with Oprah Winfrey. But the past 35 years since I left the White House have been the most challenging, interesting, adventurous, unpredictable, and rewarding times of my life. And the things that I tried and didn’t quite accomplish because of changing circumstances and so on. But, I did the best I could. As my vice president said, we told the truth, we obeyed the law and we kept the peace.

Along with his incredible career, Carter has had an extremely successful personal life. He married his childhood friend, Rosalynn Smith, July 7, 1946 and they welcomed four wonderful children. In a 2015 interview with CNN, the former politician said that his wife and children are the basis of all my enjoyment of life. He added: We have a big family now, we have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 in all. So we try to keep our family together and just enjoy family life.

Read more about the Carters kids, below.

Jack Carter

The eldest of the Carters, son Jack Carterwas born on July 3, 1947, in Portsmouth, Virginia, during his father’s naval service, according to The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. After attending Georgia Tech, Emory University, and Georgia Southwestern, Jack joined the Navy. He returned to Georgia in 1971, where he married Judy Langfordand they had two children: Jason James born on August 7, 1975 and Sarah Rosemary born on December 19, 1978.

Jack went on to earn a degree in nuclear physics at Georgia Tech and a law degree at the University of Georgia. However, he entered the political arena in 2006, when he ran as the Democratic candidate for the US Senate from Nevada before losing to the incumbent Republican.

Jack remarried in 1992 and his second wife, Elizabeth Brasfieldhad two children from a previous relationship: Jean Chuldenko And Sarah Reynoldby country life.

James Chip Carter

Born April 12, 1950 in Honolulu, James Chip Carter is the second child of Jimmy and Roselyn. He is a lawyer and served as a state senator in Georgia from 1995 to 1999.

On June 23, 1973, Chip married Caron Griffinwhom he had met while working on his father’s campaign for governor of Georgia, by People. They welcomed a son named James Earl Carter IV on February 25, 1977. After Chip and Caron separated in 1979, Chip married Ginger Hodges and had a daughter named Margaret Alice Carter with her on September 23, 1987. However, this marriage ended in divorce in 2001, and Chip would go on to marry his third wife, Becky Payne.

DonnelJeff Carter

DonnelJeff Carter was born on August 18, 1952 in New London, Connecticut. He graduated from George Washington University in 1978 with a degree in geography and a major in computer cartography, per Time. Jeff and his former professor co-founded Computer Mapping Consultants the same year he graduated.

He and his wife, Annette Jane Daviswelcomed three sons together: Joshua, Jeremiah, And james. Sadly, Jeremy died aged 28 in 2015. He was found unconscious after taking a nap at his home and later died in a hospital, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Annette died on September 19, 2021, at age 68.

Amy Lynn Carter

Jimmy and Rosalynn’s youngest child and only daughter, Amy Carter, arrived on October 19, 1967. She was only 10 years old when her family moved into the White House. She became known for her political activism during her 20s. Amy then received her bachelor’s degree from Memphis College of Art in 1991. Four years later, Amy illustrated her father’s children’s book, The little baby Snoogle-Fleejer.

She obtained her master’s degree in art history at Tulane University in 1996. That same year, Amy married a computer consultant. James Wentzel and the couple welcomed their son Hugo in July 1999.

