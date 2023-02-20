SRK as hero at 57 while Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala as hero’s mother at 52





There is often a debate about ageism and sexism in Bollywood and now the two recent releases have further exposed these major issues in the Hindi film industry. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the cinema with Pathane which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of all time. In the film, 57-year-old Shah Rukh was seen romancing 37-year-old Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, the new version of this week Shehzada Shah Rukh Khans features Dil Se & Gudu co-star Manisha Koirala. However, unlike SRK, his much younger former heroine (52) is well past her prime as a leading woman by Bollywoods standards and is seen playing the role of a mother to 32-year-old Kartik Aaryan. the main hero of the film.

Yash Raj Movies Interestingly, both films are currently playing across India and put things in perspective quite well as 25 years ago Shah Rukh and Manisha were romantically paired with Mani Ratnams. Tell yourself. or in the 1995 film Gudu, 27 years ago. But, we cannot see the same thing happening today. Imagine a scenario where Manisha was cast opposite Kartik in place of her mother in a movie without their age difference being emphasized in the narrative. I don’t see that happening unless the script is such that it requires romance from May to December. For the industry and even audiences, while a 57-year-old SRK can still romance heroines 20 years younger, but 52-year-old Manisha is only suited to play the mother of a hero who has 20 years younger to her.

T-series This whole debate about ageism was also recently challenged by legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, who pointed out that even in ageism, sexism is involved. She said PTI that while the roles are written for older actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, the same cannot be said for older actresses like Waheeda Rehman or Sharmila Tagore herself. She said: “We are still a bit old, especially with women because powerful roles go to men. As special scripts are written for Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda (Rehman) ji and not for many other aging actresses. Cinema reflects society, so the economy of film is important. Of course, you have to bring the public. Which comes first, the chicken or the egg… That’s the kind of decision captains of industry have to make. But, things are definitely changing. There are wonderful and more mature actors. Although she praised Neena Gupta for bringing change and also praised the OTT space for giving older actors their credit.

Red Chilli Entertainment But, when it comes to big-screen viewing, the female stars of the ’90s are still considered older, while their much older male counterparts continue to appeal to younger heroines. In the future Someone’s brother, someone’s life, Salman Khan (57) is paired against Pooja Hegde (32). In selfie, Akshay Kumar (55) teamed up with Diana Penty (37). In Good morning, Ajay Devgn (53) is paired against Amala Paul (31). In comparison, Tabu often plays characters who are not romantic with anyone and Madhuri Dixit plays the parent characters in shows and movies (The fame game & House Ma) that she played last year.

